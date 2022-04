CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Since 2017, the Auxiliary to United Hospital Center has been providing the WVU Medicine Hospice favors for the patients. Many local CEOS groups, schools and church groups have provided favors for the many holidays throughout the year. It has become such a popular endeavor that groups also bring favors as Random Acts of Kindness for the patients.

CLARKSBURG, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO