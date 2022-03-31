Trammell: Letter writer responds to criticism in Sun City

I have some comments and questions for Mr. Kepler regarding his opinion letter (“Writer claims letter was misunderstood,” Sun City Independent, March 16, 2022).

I did not misunderstand your letter (“Letter writers completely wrong,” Sun City Independent, Feb. 16, 2022). I do not need any more information to satisfy myself regarding the COVID vaccination. Because I do a lot of research, I know that the COVID-19 vaccination is neither safe or effective.

In one of your opinion letters you compared the COVID vaccine to earlier vaccines and questioned if someone lived long-term after getting the polio, small pox and measles vaccines, what was the problem getting the COVID vaccine? (paraphrasing). Then in another letter you implied that due to new knowledge and procedures over the last 70 years regarding vaccines, long-term observation and testing was outdated.

First, the COVID vaccine has nothing in common with earlier vaccines. It is an mRNA gene therapy product that did not even meet the definition of a vaccine until the definition was changed. Second, how can you abbreviate time when determining side effects that could occur five, 10 or more years down the road?

You really need to do your research on Bill Gates. By his own words he said during an interview on national TV that the population of the world needs to be greatly reduced in order to save the planet. The Gates Foundation has funded multiple vaccine programs in India and Africa since the early 2000s. These programs resulted in numerous deaths and injuries in those countries. This is not the great “charity” you believe he is all about. These campaigns were all completed under the guise of saving lives and later these programs were moved to more developing markets that were less regulated and cheaper. (digitalcommons.law.ggu.edu). Do your research!

An FOIA request was ordered to be released by a federal judge and it revealed nine small font pages of “adverse effects” of the COVID vaccine. Most were serious — not safe. Vaccinated people are still getting COVID — nnot effective. Bureaucrats and politicians are pushing the COVID vaccine saying it’s safe. Dr. Robert Malone, inventor of the mRNA vaccine, says it’s not.

I am wondering if Mr. Kepler believes he is some sort of prophet because at least twice he has implied that all GOP voters will be dead because they didn’t get the vaccine and therefore they are lessening the conservative vote. That kind of talk is totally unfounded and actually quite laughable.

He likes to throw out numbers and statistics when referring to hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19. Just remember that for every one of these reports that’s read, there is another report on the Internet or in a periodical, on the “news,” etc. that contradicts it. Those that have done their homework know that the numbers have been manipulated from the beginning of the COVID scare so are not to be believed.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials admitted at one point that the recovery rate for COVID-19 is 95% or higher depending on the age group. This is an excellent prognosis and worth the risk for those who aren’t wimps. We have no hard statistics on negative outcomes for the vaccinated or even the unvaccinated at this point. Maybe Mr. Kepler is the only person who knows those numbers right now.

Mr. Kepler, you have not been able to connect the dots with various pieces of information. As a result, you are making unsubstantiated claims. Further, these types of claims make no sense, especially to someone who never quits doing their research.

I hope that if there is a reply to this letter, that it will be based on more than personal conjecture.

Julie Trammell

Sun City