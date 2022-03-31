Needlefish stabs tourist through the neck in terrifying freak attack

This brings new meaning to spearfishing.

A tourist was left in serious condition after a needlefish impaled him in the neck while he was swimming in Thailand.

The freak accident reportedly occurred Thursday while the victim, Noppadol Sringam, was visiting Ao Tan Khu beach, the Bangkok Post reported . He was apparently swimming with buddies when he was skewered by the needlefish, a slender fish with a pointy snout — hence the name — that inhabits temperate and tropical waters.

It’s unknown how exactly Sringam came to be skewered; however, the critters are known to leap out of the water — which is how people have been shockingly speared in the past.

Following the fiasco, the victim shouted for help, prompting passersby to bring him to shore. Sringam was then given first aid before being taken to a hospital.

Noppadol Sringam was stabbed by a needlefish while swimming at Ao Tan Khu beach in Thailand.Bang Pid Subdistrict Administration

His neck piercing was unusual, though, as the species has never been seen in that area, according to local politician Suchart Jitmungmanotham.

Nonetheless, due to the popularity of Ao Tan Khu, Jitmungmanotham advised beach-goers to be extra careful while playing there. He also planned to deploy extra officers to the area as a precaution as officials probe the incident.

While needlefish attacks may be rare, this isn’t the first time the species has inadvertently harpooned a person. In a similar incident in 2020, a young angler barely survived after a fish leaped out of the water and impaled his neck while he was fishing in southern Indonesia.

Meanwhile, a 10-year-old boy in Hawaii reportedly died during a nocturnal fishing trip with his dad in 1977 when a needlefish pierced his eye. And, in 2018, 22-year-old Thai navy cadet Kriangsak Pengpanich was killed after getting speared during a training exercise.

Needlefish are known to leap out of the water, which is how people have been speared in the past. Bang Pid Subdistrict Administration