How to watch Instagram Stories anonymously

By The Sun
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Whether it’s a secret crush you want to check out or you simply like your privacy, Instagram Stories annoyingly expose you.

Whenever you open a person’s story, it shows the account owner, even if they’re not friends.

But thankfully there are several ways you can take a peek without being detected.

Turn on flight mode

Open the app so that the latest stories are preloaded onto your phone.

Then switch on flight mode.

This will allow you to view stories anonymously.

Just be sure to close the app once you’re done so it doesn’t register that you’ve seen it.

Use an alternative account

Some people choose to have a second anonymous account on Instagram.

This would mean that you can also click on stories without people knowing who you are.

If they have a second account, you’ll have to be friends with the person if their account is private.

Use an Instagram Stories viewer

There are several sites that fetch all the stories for you.

Again, the account will need to be a public one for it to work.

Stories Down , Anon IG Viewer and Insta Stories are just some that do the trick.

A Google search shows plenty more too.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced here with permission.

New York Post

New York Post

