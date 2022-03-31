ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

This food-delivery app is taking orders across 23 war-torn cities in Ukraine

By Lisa Fickenscher
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CS6YS_0eviwHZN00
Grocery delivery app, Glovo, relaunched its service in Kyiv on March 9. Corbis via Getty Images

In Ukraine, where city dwellers are often scrambling for cover, the nation’s biggest delivery app has resumed service.

The 2,000 plus couriers who have signed up to work for Glovo in the war-torn country have fanned out now to 23 cities, where they deliver groceries, restaurant meals and prescriptions to people who are often hurting for basic necessities.

Glovo says the couriers — whose signature backpacks caused a stir on social media when one was photographed full of assault rifles — want to work despite the dangers: They need the money and say they’re proud to be delivering the things of everyday life to people in need.

The Barcelona-based company, meanwhile, says it’s now operating its Ukraine routes as a nonprofit.

It’s a service that concerned family members and friends are using from afar: Last week, Stephan Soroka, a Ukrainian who has been living in Prague since the war started, says he sent his girlfriend’s family some juice, chocolates and snacks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VjX1x_0eviwHZN00
Some 2,050 couriers in Ukraine are making deliveries.

It took just 40 minutes from the time Soroka placed the order to when the Glovo courier arrived, Soroka said. Glovo is not exactly promoting the service for faraway orders because it can’t guarantee delivery times — and Soroka confirmed it took him several tries to get his order placed.

Still, he said, “during a war when the city is under constant threat of rocket attacks, it’s amazing to have an opportunity to get the necessities for your loved one.”

The Glovo app notified Soroka, who’s the chief business development officer for wearyourbrand.org — a provider of delivery gear — that the courier had arrived and he told his girlfriend’s brother to meet the courier at the entrance of the apartment building.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dHcIc_0eviwHZN00
Stephan Soroka was able to order food for loved ones in Kyiv using fast delivery app, Glovo.

The courier, according to Soroka, said he makes about 10 deliveries a day that are interrupted by air raid sirens and frequent checkpoints by authorities. Glovo, the courier said, has been “paying well” but that it’s a “dangerous” job.

“My girlfriend has seen couriers wearing bullet proof vests,” Soroka said.

The company halted its operation in Ukraine on the day the war started on Feb. 24, but just two days later it dispatched hundreds of couriers in the safest cities at that time in the west of Ukraine, including Lviv, Drigibych, Chernivtsi, Uzhorod and Truskavets.

In the first week of March, Glovo couriers completed 10,000 deliveries in Ukraine.

Glovo’s couriers said they needed to work, a company spokesperson, Kasia Kosior, told The Post in an email — and some were already

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l6foG_0eviwHZN00
Glovo is now delivering in 23 Ukrainian cities.

“We decided to reopen cities so they can use our technology,” Glovo spokeswoman Kasia Kosior wrote in an email, noting that some couriers were already volunteering their services to ad-hoc groups that had sprouted up to keep supplies flowing to citizens.

“We can offer secure connection, better coordination, safety protocols, insurance, and they get paid while doing what they want to do [in additions to getting] access to food for themselves and families,” Kosior said.

Glovo, which was acquired in January by German giant Delivery Hero, is waiving the fees and the commissions it normally charges businesses. Consumers pay a fee that is donated to a Ukrainian nonprofit, Come Back Alive. “We have stopped thinking of Glovo as [a] business,” Kosior said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AKn19_0eviwHZN00
Glovo, which was acquired in January by German giant Delivery Hero, is waiving the fees and the commissions it normally charges businesses.

The couriers are receiving “higher bonuses” Kosior said. “They are the heroes on the street,” she added. They also receive local and international medical insurance “in case of any accident,” she added.

And when air raid sirens go off, the app is immediately turned off.

The decision to relaunch in Kyiv on March 9 was complicated by a lack of supplies to deliver and a dearth of couriers, Dmitry Rasnovsky, general manager of Glovo, said recently in a podcast interview “Friday Takeaway.”

“When we decided to relaunch we realized that not many partner restaurants and supermarkets” are open, the executive said. “But there is huge demand in Kyiv for groceries and prescriptions.”

Comments / 0

New York Post
New York Post

20K+

Followers

16K+

Posts

8M+

Views

Related
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Horrors of the 'Kyiv concentration camps': Hundreds of kidnapped Ukrainians are forced to dig trenches in villages around the city, human rights group warns

Russia has set up a string of concentration camps around Kyiv where they are forcing captured Ukrainians to dig trenches, a human rights group has claimed. Escaped prisoners and relatives of those still locked up have revealed the horrors unfolding in occupied villages just a few miles north of the capital.
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Chechen fighters armed to the teeth with machine guns and rocket launchers now stalk Mariupol as they try to take the besieged city

Chechen soldiers have been prowling the shelled-out streets of Mariupol – engaging in fierce firefights as they try to take the besieged city. The feared troops, armed with machine guns and rocket launchers, have been used as a PR tool in Vladimir Putin's war, and photos of them in the city suggest the dictator believes he is on the verge of taking it.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Smart Phone#Ukrainian
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: British official tells Ukrainian family of nine to 'get back in your expensive car and clear off!' as they try to get to UK from Calais - while mother and daughter are also turned back after 1,500-mile drive from war zone

Here's how YOU can help: Donate here to the Mail Force Ukraine Appeal. Readers of Mail Newspapers and MailOnline have always shown immense generosity at times of crisis. Calling upon that human spirit, we are supporting a huge push to raise money for refugees from Ukraine. For, surely, no one...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
The Independent

Russian soldiers refusing to carry out orders and accidentally shot down own aircraft, claims UK spy chief

Demoralised Russian soldiers have been disobeying orders and accidentally shot down one of their own aircraft, the head of Britain’s GCHQ spy agency has claimed.Vladimir Putin’s advisers are “afraid to tell him the truth” about the war in Ukraine, according to Sir Jeremy Fleming, who will say in a speech on Thursday that the Russian president made a “strategic miscalculation” in deciding to invade.“We’ve seen Russian soldiers – short of weapons and morale – refusing to carry out orders, sabotaging their own equipment and even accidentally shooting down their own aircraft,” the spy chief will say in a rare...
MILITARY
CBS News

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Near Kherson, Ukraine — Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.
POLITICS
BBC

The heavy losses of an elite Russian regiment in Ukraine

In any war, there are units that distinguish themselves and others that become symbolic of failure. The 331st Guards Parachute Regiment had high hopes of being the first, but now represents the disintegration of Russia's plan for a quick war. The regiment's commanding officer, Col Sergei Sukharev, was killed in...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

War ‘at turning point,’ Zelenskyy warns, as UK says Putin ‘massively misjudged’ conflict

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Russia has continued shelling and launching missile strikes in Ukraine’s northern city of Chernihiv despite pledging it would reduce military activity around the area as Ukraine’s military dismissed the Russian promises and braced for further heavy fighting in the east.
POLITICS
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
INDIA
bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
ECONOMY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy