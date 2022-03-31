Bobby Wagner signing big Rams deal after messy Seahawks split

Bobby Wagner is out of Seattle, but he’s sticking around the NFC West.

The former Seahawks linebacker — who was cut this month after 10 years with the team — is signing a $50 million deal with his former rival, the now-Super Bowl champion Rams.

Wagner, an eight-time Pro Bowler, has agreed to a five-year contract with the Rams that’s worth up to $65 million, ESPN reported Thursday.

Originally drafted by the Seahawks 47th overall in 2012, Wagner earned his first and only Super Bowl victory with the team following their win over the Broncos in Feb. 2014.

This offseason, however, the Seahawks made it clear that they’re in rebuilding mode after trading franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver. Wagner was released shortly after the Wilson trade.

In a message posted to Twitter this month, the 31-year-old claimed the team didn’t inform him that he was going to be cut.

“Crazy part about all this. I played there for 10 years & I didn’t even hear it from them that I wasn’t coming back,” Wagner wrote at the time.

Seahawks GM John Schneider said Wagner’s departure marked “an extremely difficult day for the organization.”

“Bobby has been at the center of our defense for the past 10 seasons and always represented our organization with class. He is a special player and person, and we are forever grateful. Bobby will always be a Hawk,” Schneider said earlier this month.

Wagner, a Los Angeles native, will now join Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey, among the Rams’ other superstars, as they look for a Super Bowl repeat for 2022.