Maine State

Maine governor signs bill to save 2 rural veterans homes

 2 days ago

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s governor on Thursday signed into law a proposal to prevent two veterans homes from closing. Both chambers of the Maine Legislature voted unanimously...

WTXL ABC 27 News

Governor Ron DeSantis signs Financial Literacy Bill

Governor Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 1054 Tuesday, titled the Dorothy L. Hukill Financial Literacy Act, which will require high school students to take a financial literacy course to receive a standard high school diploma. The legislation will officially become a graduation requirement for students who enter high school in the 2023-2024 school year and will not affect students currently enrolled in high school.
FLORIDA STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Washington governor signs bills tightening gun rules

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed a package of bills Wednesday tightening the state’s gun laws, including a measure that bans the manufacture, distribution and sale of firearm magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition. Washington joins nine other states, including California and New Jersey, that restrict magazine capacity size. “We are not willing to...
WASHINGTON STATE
georgiarecorder.com

State House passes bill ending license requirement to carry a handgun

The House approved a measure that would nix the requirement for someone to have a state license to carry a firearm. The bill passed late Friday with a 94-57 vote that fell along party lines after a spirited hourlong debate. The Senate passed its version of a permit-less carry bill early this month, all but assuring some version of the proposal will land on the governor’s desk.
POLITICS
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
iheart.com

Senator Asks House To "Lighten Up" And Pass Bill

A push to make Daylight Saving Time permanent Time is closer to becoming law. The Senate approved it yesterday and now it's up to the House. The measure would end the practice of setting clocks back one hour in the fall and forward one hour in the spring. That just happened for most of the nation as millions lost an hour of sleep over the weekend.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WRAL

Rep. Don Young, Alaska Republican and dean of the House, has died

CNN — US Rep. Don Young, an Alaska Republican and the longest-serving member of the current Congress, has died, his office said in a statement Friday. He was 88. "It's with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young (R-AK), the Dean of the House and revered champion for Alaska, passed away today while traveling home to Alaska to be with the state and people that he loved," the statement said. "His beloved wife Anne was by his side."
ALASKA STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine looks to expand rural law

FORT KENT, Maine — One of the U.S.'s most rural states is looking to improve access to lawyers for residents who live far from urban areas. The Maine Senate on Tuesday unanimously passed a proposal from Democratic Senate President Troy Jackson that would authorize the University of Maine School of Law to open a satellite rural legal aid clinic in Fort Kent. Jackson, who represents a district in far northern Maine, said the move is about protecting “the rights of rural Mainers while creating opportunities for young people to pursue a legal education and set up a practice in the rural, underserved parts of our state.”
MAINE STATE
WCAX

Bill would help National Guard, Reserve members get benefits

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas of New Hampshire is part of a group of lawmakers that introduced a bipartisan bill to help National Guard and Reserve members receive their benefits upon retirement or completion of service. A particular form is frequently required by the Department of Veterans...
MILITARY
thecentersquare.com

Mills pitches plan to prevent closure of Maine veterans homes

(The Center Square) – Gov. Janet Mills is pitching a $3.5 million plan to help bail out a pair of Maine veterans’ homes that are scheduled to be shut down. Mills' proposal, unveiled on Tuesday, calls for diverting $1.75 million in federal pandemic relief funds and another $1.75 million in state revenues to help keep the veterans homes in Machias and Caribou open for at least another year. She said the temporary bail out would give the nonprofit that runs the homes time to develop a long-term plan to keep the facilities open.
MAINE STATE
kmvt

Governor Little signs bill remove racially restrictive covenants from home deeds

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little signed into law legislation that would remove racially restrictive language from property covenants and deeds. Senate Bill 1240 unanimously passed both the Idaho House and Senate and allows homeowners or tenants to update their housing covenant free of charge. The law will go into effect on July 1.
IDAHO STATE

