ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upland, CA

Pomona man arrested after grabbing, sexually assaulting woman

By Alexi Chidbachian
foxla.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPLAND, Calif. - A suspect was arrested after police say he grabbed a woman, forced her to the ground then sexually assaulted her. Upland police say around 5:30 p.m. on March 27, a woman was walking in the 1600 block of W. Alps Drive...

www.foxla.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Police: San Bernardino Man Arrested In Family Member’s Molestation Could Have More Victims

REDLANDS (CBSLA) — A San Bernardino man arrested on suspicion of molesting a family member since she was as young as 7 years old may have more victims, police said Tuesday. (credit: Redlands Police Department) David Israel Ceballos, 40, was arrested on March 3. He is being held on $750,000 bail and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on March 28, according to Redlands police. A woman reported to police that Ceballos, a relative of hers, had sexually assaulted her over the span of six years, starting when she was 7 or 8 years old. The abuse allegedly happened in San Bernardino and Redlands, until she was 13 years old. During the investigation, police told the detectives that Ceballos had access to more unidentified girls who may also be victims of sexual assault, so pictures of him with and without facial hair were released to the public. Anyone with more information about Ceballos can contact Redlands police at (909) 798-7681 or Detective Steve Truong at struong@redlandspolice.org.
REDLANDS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pomona, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Pomona, CA
Upland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Upland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

9 arrested, $200K in stolen merch, cash recovered in CHP investigation into retail theft group

Nine people were arrested and $200,000 in stolen merchandise and cash were recovered during an investigation into a criminal retail theft organization in Southern California, authorities announced Friday. For months, investigators have been looking into an organization known as the South American Theft Group, which has been targeting popular retailers throughout the state since March […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salvador#Fox 11#Fox 11 News#Fox 11 Los Angeles
AZFamily

Body found in Glendale canal is a homicide victim, police say

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A body that was pulled out of a Glendale canal has been identified and he is a homicide victim, according to police. Investigators say they found 27-year-old Grayson John Hancotte in the water near 75th Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 7:30 a.m. on Monday. Police say he was killed but they don’t know who do it. It’s also unclear when Hancotte went into the canal.
GLENDALE, AZ
HeySoCal

Glendale police arrest suspect in 16 armed robberies in LA County

A 36-year-old homeless man has been arrested on suspicion of committing two armed robberies in Glendale, authorities said Saturday, adding that the suspect is also linked to 14 additional robberies over a two-month period throughout Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley. On Jan. 7, officers responded to a business...
GLENDALE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana woman is killed in incident in Upland

A pedestrian from Fontana was killed in an incident in Upland on March 18, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division. At 3:52 a.m., officers with Upland Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Arrow Route. The 40-year-old female pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene at 4:05...
UPLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

Damion Horton Sentenced For 2019 First-Degree Murder Of Girlfriend In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man was sentenced to 76 years to life in prison for the first-degree murder of his girlfriend in south Sacramento in January 2019, prosecutors said Friday. Damion Horton, 20, was convicted last September of fatally shooting Dajha Richards, 19, in the chest along Orchard Woods Circle, which is behind the Save Mart and Rite Aid at the intersection of Power Inn and Gerber roads. According to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, Horton fled the scene immediately after the shooting and left Richards with the pair’s four-month-old son and Richards’ brother. Richards’ brother, who was 12 at the time,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTLA

Woman shot multiple times in South L.A.

A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday night after she was shot multiple times in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of West 41st Street and Vermont Avenue in the Vermont Square neighborhood. Los Angeles police officers arrived on scene and found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KGET

Man dies following altercation at Wasco State Prison

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 42-year-old man died Monday after an altercation at Wasco State Prison, according to coroner’s officials. Michael Angel Iverson died at the scene of the 5:48 p.m. incident and an autopsy will be performed, officials said. No other information was provided in a news release reporting Iverson’s death.
WASCO, CA
KTLA

NorCal man took small bear cubs from their den: Officials

A Northern California man has pleaded guilty to taking two bear cubs from their den, wildlife officials said Tuesday. The man, 29-year-old Cody Dylon Setzer, took their bear cubs after finding the den in a fallen log across a forest road, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The cubs were less than […]
SHASTA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy