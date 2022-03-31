Special Weather Statement issued for Southeast Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Surprise Valley California WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50-60 mph expected. Wind prone areas could see gusts as high 65 mph. * WHERE...Surprise Valley California and Northern Washoe County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. High-profile vehicles could be blown over. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust may reduce visibility. High- profile vehicles will be at risk, especially along north-south roadways. Turbulence can also be expected for aviation interests.

MODOC COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO