Tom Folley fire in North Douglas County burns 1/3 acre

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – South Metro firefighters responded to a house fire in Douglas County on Sunday afternoon. The house is on Glascow Court near Peoria and Oswego Streets. Dark smoke could be seen from CBS4’s Lookout Mountain camera. (credit: CBS) There are no reports of injuries but two dogs and a cat were rescued and treated with oxygen. All the pets are doing well after being rescued from the burning home. There is still one cat that is unaccounted for and the homeowners are keeping an eye out for the feline. https://denver.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15909806/2022/03/glascow-ct-house-fire-south-metro-fire.mp4 Heavy smoke was seen from video released by South Metro Fire. Investigators told CBS4 that the cause of the fire is “spontaneous combustion of organic material which spread up the siding, under the deck and throughout the home.” Or more specifically, grass clippings in a lawn mowing bag. Investigators estimate the damage to the home at $250,000.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO ・ 13 DAYS AGO