Elgin High School took home the traveling TalentFest Trophy at the recent Elgin Area School District U-46 TalentFest, held at the Hemmens Cultural Center. The Can Line from South Elgin High School features, from left, junior Christopher Avila, junior Gabbi Flynn, junior Anna Fleck, senior Joe Lortie, and senior Collin Van Der Karr with their percussion line performance during the finals of the 2022 U-46 TalentFest, which was held March 8 at the Hemmens Cultural Center in Elgin. The group came in first place. - Courtesy of John Konstantaras.

ELGIN, IL ・ 19 DAYS AGO