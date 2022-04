Justice League star Ezra Miller has been arrested in a Hawaiian karaoke bar in Hilo for disorderly conduct and harassment.According to a Facebook post by the Hawaiian police department, the South Hilo patrol officers responded to a report of a “disorderly patron at a bar on Silva Street”.While conducting an investigation, police determined that 29-year-old Miller got “agitated” with people at the bar who were enjoying their karaoke session.“Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts,” the police said. “The bar...

