Pinkston guilty in 2019 Denton officer shooting

Antwon Pinkston, 36, leaves the courtroom in the 462nd District Court on March 25. Pinkston was found guilty by a jury Thursday on two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant. Jeff Woo/DRC

A jury has found Antwon Pinkston guilty on two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant in the Denton County 462nd District Court.

The jury deliberated for more than 4 hours Thursday afternoon before rendering the verdict against Pinkston, 36, who stood trial in the shooting of Denton Police Officer Urban Rodriguez on Oct. 29, 2019. When Judge LeeAnn Breading read the verdicts, the gallery followed her instructions to avoid any emotional reactions.

“This jury will have to determine the sentence, depending on the verdict,” she said. Outbursts could affect the jury’s sentencing should the accused be found guilty.

Rodriguez attended the closing arguments, walking into the courtroom using a cane, and appeared to watch the jury as the verdict was delivered.

Pinkston showed no emotion when the verdict was read, but blew a sober kiss to two women seated in the gallery as he left the courtroom during a short recess following the verdict.

The case came down to the prosecution’s careful work to trace the trajectory of bullets from inside the car where Pinkston was a passenger, an investigation that was countered by the defense as lacking.

In its closing argument, the prosecution told the jury to remember the investigation of the pathway of the 40 caliber bullets that an expert witness said were fired from inside the car. The prosecution referred to the evidence, especially frames of Rodriguez’s body camera angled into the car, and how the camera moved left to right, away from the driver, Michele Stacey, and toward Pinkston. The jury was directed to look once more at a streak of light from inside the car, as a bullet was fired. They also saw a grizzly photo of Rodriguez’s head injury again.

Defense attorney Mick Meyer urged the jury to find Pinkston not guilty, reminding them that the weapon that fired the gun wasn’t found, and that the investigation techniques used to trace the bullets wasn’t up to snuff, and weren’t done according to forensic standards in Texas. The evidence couldn’t satisfactorily place the gun in Pinkston’s hand, and two bullets ended up in spots that could place the weapon in Stacey’s hands.

“Are you going to believe the testimony of a witness who says she lies, that she will lie to protect herself?” Meyer said. “Let’s be clear: Urban Rodriguez absolutely did not deserve this. Everyone agrees with that... this case needs to be re-opened.”

The trial started last week, with closing arguments concluding earlier this morning. Prosecutors and the defense rested their cases around noon Monday in the case against Antwon Pinkston. The trial was postponed a few days because of a sick juror and resumed Thursday morning.

Next, the jury will move to the punishment phase tomorrow morning at 9 a.m.

Pinkston faces a penalty of five to 99 years or life in prison and a fine up to $10,000.