ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Pinkston guilty in 2019 Denton officer shooting

By cbreeding@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lNLrJ_0evisvZv00
Buy Now Antwon Pinkston, 36, leaves the courtroom in the 462nd District Court on March 25. Pinkston was found guilty by a jury Thursday on two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant. Jeff Woo/DRC

A jury has found Antwon Pinkston guilty on two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant in the Denton County 462nd District Court.

The jury deliberated for more than 4 hours Thursday afternoon before rendering the verdict against Pinkston, 36, who stood trial in the shooting of Denton Police Officer Urban Rodriguez on Oct. 29, 2019. When Judge LeeAnn Breading read the verdicts, the gallery followed her instructions to avoid any emotional reactions.

“This jury will have to determine the sentence, depending on the verdict,” she said. Outbursts could affect the jury’s sentencing should the accused be found guilty.

Rodriguez attended the closing arguments, walking into the courtroom using a cane, and appeared to watch the jury as the verdict was delivered.

Pinkston showed no emotion when the verdict was read, but blew a sober kiss to two women seated in the gallery as he left the courtroom during a short recess following the verdict.

The case came down to the prosecution’s careful work to trace the trajectory of bullets from inside the car where Pinkston was a passenger, an investigation that was countered by the defense as lacking.

In its closing argument, the prosecution told the jury to remember the investigation of the pathway of the 40 caliber bullets that an expert witness said were fired from inside the car. The prosecution referred to the evidence, especially frames of Rodriguez’s body camera angled into the car, and how the camera moved left to right, away from the driver, Michele Stacey, and toward Pinkston. The jury was directed to look once more at a streak of light from inside the car, as a bullet was fired. They also saw a grizzly photo of Rodriguez’s head injury again.

Defense attorney Mick Meyer urged the jury to find Pinkston not guilty, reminding them that the weapon that fired the gun wasn’t found, and that the investigation techniques used to trace the bullets wasn’t up to snuff, and weren’t done according to forensic standards in Texas. The evidence couldn’t satisfactorily place the gun in Pinkston’s hand, and two bullets ended up in spots that could place the weapon in Stacey’s hands.

“Are you going to believe the testimony of a witness who says she lies, that she will lie to protect herself?” Meyer said. “Let’s be clear: Urban Rodriguez absolutely did not deserve this. Everyone agrees with that... this case needs to be re-opened.”

The trial started last week, with closing arguments concluding earlier this morning. Prosecutors and the defense rested their cases around noon Monday in the case against Antwon Pinkston. The trial was postponed a few days because of a sick juror and resumed Thursday morning.

Next, the jury will move to the punishment phase tomorrow morning at 9 a.m.

Pinkston faces a penalty of five to 99 years or life in prison and a fine up to $10,000.

Comments / 0

Related
WFAA

Denton police investigating fatal shooting just north of UNT campus

DENTON, Texas — Denton police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight Saturday. Police said at approximately 2:10 a.m. Saturday, officers heard several gunshots in the 100 block of Fry Street. Witnesses directed the officers to a man lying on the ground with multiple apparent gunshot wounds. The victim,...
DENTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Denton, TX
Denton County, TX
Crime & Safety
Denton, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Denton County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Jury Trial
The Independent

Deadly Texas crash leaves family, friends heartbroken

Brokenhearted and devastated, family members and friends grieved Wednesday as more details trickled out about a fiery crash that killed six students and a coach from a New Mexico university while they were returning home from a golf tournament in Texas.Chelsi Stone said she wouldn’t wish the pain she was feeling on her worst enemy. Her 18-year-old daughter, Laci, was among those killed. She described the freshman as a ray of sunshine and told the story about how the teen had begged her to get tiny matching heart tattoos before returning to the University of the Southwest.“I’m so forever...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Ledger-Enquirer

‘Grim reaper rapist’ cases went cold after years. Man now arrested, Texas police say

A man accused of being the “grim reaper rapist” is in custody after DNA evidence connected him to three rapes in Texas, police say. The arrest of 38-year-old Adrian Martinez (also known as Edwardo Pena) comes years after the first case, in 2013, went cold. Aransas Pass police told McClatchy News he has been charged with sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Texas jury awards $10M to family of man killed by deputies

A federal jury in San Antonio has awarded more than $10 million to the family a man who was fatally shot by two deputies in 2015 while he had his arms raised.Video showed that Gilbert Flores, 41, had his arms up and held a knife when he was killed by the Bexar County sheriff's deputies.A grand jury in 2015 declined to indict the deputies, Greg Vasquez and Robert Sanchez, on criminal charges. Flores' family filed a civil lawsuit and the jury on Thursday found the two deputies violated Flores' constitutional rights, the San Antonio Express-News reported.According to testimony, Flores'...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Fort Hood soldiers sentenced in Texas human trafficking case

Two US Army soldiers stationed at Fort Hood base in Texas have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in an illegal human smuggling operation.Isaiah Gore, 21, and Denerio Williams, 22, were among a group of soldiers who picked up undocumented immigrants and drove them elsewhere in the state while wearing their uniforms, according to a release from the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas.Gore acted as a recruiter, paying soldiers $2,000 per trip, and Williams went along on one trip, US Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery said.The pair pleaded guilty in December to conspiring to transport...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers man guilty of shooting woman in car

A 26-year-old Fort Myers man was found guilty of shooting a woman following a three-day trial in Lee County. According to the state attorney’s office, Antonio Vega was a passenger in a car that followed the victim’s car and pulled up next to it on Fowler Street in 2019.
FORT MYERS, FL
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
7K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy