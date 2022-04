I remember my first crush. His name was Josh. He had freckles, wore corduroys and had the bowliest of bowl haircuts. As I passed him in the school hallways, it was like a light surrounded him. I wished I could talk to him, but alas, he was a year ahead of me, a different universe at our ages. He was in second grade; I was in first.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO