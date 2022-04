Authorities have arrested a man who was reportedly an initial suspect in the murder of a teen whose frozen body was found in rural Pennsylvania in 2001. Authorities say Brian Gregory Quinn is responsible for the murder of Shamar William Washington, 17, who was beaten, stabbed and then shot to death. Quinn, 44, was arrested in New Jersey by a fugitive task force on March 10, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO