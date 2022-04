Oakville rebounded from its season-opening loss to hammer Taholah for an 11-1 victory in four innings on Thursday. The Acorns got multi-hit games from multiple guys, with shortstop Daniel Rodas going 2 for 3 with two RBIs. First baseman Koner Burnett was 2 for 3 and third baseman Jake Jones had a game-ending RBI single in the bottom of the fourth inning.

OAKVILLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO