Some longtime East Austin residents are still haunted by memories of a 52-acre tank farm that leaked petroleum and other toxins into surrounding soil and groundwater for decades, sickening some predominately Latino and Black neighbors. Activists finally managed to shutter the massive fuel depot at Springdale Road and Airport Boulevard in the 1990s, but now a new fuel tank controversy is flaring up at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. With the Sprindale Road history in mind and staring at the prospect that three million gallons of jet fuel could...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 13 MINUTES AGO