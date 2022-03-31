ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Owl Stuck In Fence Patiently Waits While Stranger Helps Him | The Dodo

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 2 days ago

When this man found a great horned owl...

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

My husband’s family excluded me from their meal so I took drastic action – he was fuming but I think it’s fair enough

GETTING along with in-laws is something that most people strive to do. Well, one woman at her wits' end chose chaos when she decided to crash her in-laws' dinner. The 32-year-old woman who goes by the online alias RestaurantCrasher took to the internet to question if she was in the wrong for a night that turned sour for everyone involved.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

'It was either take them off, or I died': Father-of-six, 50, suffers PTSD after he had to have BOTH his legs amputated when he got Covid – but says 'I still beat the virus'

A father-of-six who had both of his legs amputated after testing positive for Covid on the first day of lockdown suffers from PTSD and still has nightmares about the procedure 'three or four times a week'. Scott Green, 50, was rushed to hospital after falling ill on March 24, 2020...
MENTAL HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

These owners abandoned their dog for this unusual reason

A dog was abandoned at a local shelter in North Carolina for a bizarre reason. The owners thought their dog was gay, so they abandoned him. Fezco is a dog of an unknown breed and is estimated to be around 4 or 5-years-old. He was abandoned at the Stanly County Animal Protective Services in Albemarle, North Carolina.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Horned Owl#This Man#Dodo
Daily Mail

Family furious after being told to come and say final goodbyes to mother, 70, in hospital - only to turn up and be told she is not dying and there had been a 'mistake'

A family are fuming after being told their 70-year-old mother was about to pass away, only to be told it was a mistake upon arriving at the hospital. Tim Prime received the heart-breaking call from Hull Royal Infirmary on March 7, when a doctor advised him that his mother, Sheila, would not receive further treatment and that they would stop feeding her.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
ohmymag.co.uk

This Mr Ugly of a dog shelter seeks a new home

Vincent, a five-year-old blind dog, has earned the moniker Mr Ugly at Blind Dogs Rescue UK, but he hopes to shed the title once he finds a new home in the UK. Volunteers lost hope that this sad puppy would find his forever family after he was dubbed Mr Ugly.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy