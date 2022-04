The Hanceville Bulldogs hosted the West Morgan Rebels and the Falkville Blue Devils during the last weekday of their Spring Break today. The Bulldogs took on the Rebels with the first pitch at 11 AM Friday and did not have precisely the start they wanted to have to their day, as the Rebels defeated the Dawgs 16-5. But after their one-game break, the Bulldogs came back with a walk-off win against Falkville.

HANCEVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO