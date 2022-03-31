ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballard County, KY

Special Weather Statement issued for Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-31 16:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ballard; Caldwell; Calloway; Carlisle; Christian; Crittenden; Daviess; Fulton; Graves; Henderson; Hickman; Hopkins; Livingston; Lyon; Marshall;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Johnson County, Southeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 19:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-03 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Johnson County; Southeast Johnson County Strong Winds this Evening This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts over 40 mph. Occasional wind gusts above 55 mph are possible in northern Johnson County. * WHERE...Johnson County. * WHEN...This evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists are urged to exercise caution. Lightweight or high profile vehicles will be at risk of blowover on some roadways.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Montour by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Montour THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR COLUMBIA...SOUTHEASTERN MONTOUR AND SOUTHEASTERN SULLIVAN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central and north central Pennsylvania.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bastrop, Caldwell, Gonzales, Guadalupe by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 19:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bastrop; Caldwell; Gonzales; Guadalupe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR CALDWELL...NORTHEASTERN GUADALUPE...SOUTHWESTERN BASTROP AND NORTHWESTERN GONZALES COUNTIES At 717 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Kingsbury, or 8 miles west of Luling, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Seguin, Lockhart, Luling, Mustang Ridge, Kingsbury, Staples, Fentress, Palmeto State Park, Brownsboro, Joliet, Tilmon, Stairtown, Belmont, McNeil, McMahan, Lytton Springs, Ottine, Dale, Bateman and St John Colony. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Calloway, Crittenden, Graves, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 17:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn your headlights on low beams to better see and be seen in heavy rains. Target Area: Calloway; Crittenden; Graves; Livingston; Lyon; Marshall; McCracken; Trigg FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois and western Kentucky, including the following areas, in southern Illinois, Massac and Pope. In western Kentucky, Calloway, Crittenden, Graves, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken and Trigg. * WHEN...Until 645 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 448 PM CDT, An off duty NWS employee reported water filled ditches, creeks, and runoff systems with some lowland flooding. Minor flooding that is ongoing will only worsen with additional heavy rain. Up to around 1 inch of rain has already fallen in some locations, like the Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Paducah, Murray, Mayfield, Metropolis, Benton, Marion, Calvert City, Eddyville, Reidland, Lone Oak, Land Between The Lakes Area, Brookport, Salem, Golconda, Ledbetter, Burna, West Paducah, Sedalia, Barkley Regional Airport and Joy.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bladen, Columbus, Inland Brunswick, Inland New Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-03 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution. Target Area: Bladen; Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender; Robeson FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING In wake of a cold front overnight, drying, accompanied by gusty NW winds will prevail Sunday, elevating the fire spread potential. Potential for wind gusts as high as 20 kts with min RH values of 20-25%. While some areas have had decent rain lately, other parts of the area have received little rainfall over the past several weeks, and remain vulnerably dry.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Horry, Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry, Darlington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 21:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-03 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution. Target Area: Central Horry; Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry; Darlington; Dillon; Florence; Inland Georgetown; Marion; Marlboro; Northern Horry; Williamsburg FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING In wake of a cold front overnight, drying, accompanied by gusty NW winds will prevail Sunday, elevating the fire spread potential. Potential for wind gusts as high as 20 kts with min RH values of 20-25%. While some areas have had decent rain lately, other parts of the area have received little rainfall over the past several weeks, and remain vulnerably dry.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dane, Green, Jefferson, Rock, Walworth, Waukesha by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 06:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-03 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dane; Green; Jefferson; Rock; Walworth; Waukesha Patchy Dense Fog Early This Morning Patchy dense fog will continue across south central Wisconsin through the early morning. The dense fog will reduce the visibility to one quarter mile or less in isolated areas. Patchy dense fog continued to be reported in the Janesville, Beloit and Delavan areas as of 6 am CDT. In addition, temperatures have dropped to near or slightly below freezing. The dense fog may contribute to icy spots on untreated roads. Early morning motorists are urged to drive with caution as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog, along with the potential for slick spots on roads. The fog should burn off between 7 and 9 am CDT this morning. Stay weather aware.
DANE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Gates, Hertford, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-03 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bertie; Camden; Chowan; Gates; Hertford; Northampton; Pasquotank; Perquimans; Western Currituck INCREASED FIRE DANGER ACROSS NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA TODAY Minimum relative humidity values will decrease to around 25 percent across much of northeast North Carolina this afternoon. West to northwest winds will average around 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. These conditions...along with dangerously dry ground fuels...will result in an increased fire danger across northeast North Carolina. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly.
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Dodge, Iowa, Lafayette, Sauk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 05:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-03 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Dodge; Iowa; Lafayette; Sauk Patchy Dense Fog Early This Morning Patchy dense fog will continue across south central Wisconsin through the early morning. The dense fog will reduce the visibility to one quarter mile or less in isolated areas. Patchy dense fog was reported in the Janesville, Beloit and Watertown areas as of 3 am CDT. In addition, temperatures have dropped to near or slightly below freezing. The dense fog may contribute to icy spots developing on untreated roads. Early morning motorists are urged to drive with caution as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog, along with the potential for slick spots on roads. The fog should burn off between 8 and 10 am CDT this morning. Stay weather aware this morning.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Aurora, Bon Homme, Brule, Charles Mix, Clay, Davison, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-03 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Aurora; Bon Homme; Brule; Charles Mix; Clay; Davison; Douglas; Gregory; Hutchinson; Turner; Union; Yankton Very High Fire Danger Today The combination of gusty west to northwest winds, low relative humidity, mild temperatures, and very dry vegetation will result in very high fire danger today. While conditions may fall just short of official Red Flag Warning criteria, near-critical to perhaps brief critical fire weather conditions are likely this afternoon and early evening. People are urged to exercise extreme care with respect to outdoor activities that could cause grass fires. Avoid equipment that can cause sparks near dry grass or brush. Do not toss cigarettes on the ground. Report new fires quickly to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office.
AURORA COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Burleigh, Dickey, Emmons, Grant, La Moure, Logan, McIntosh by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 05:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-03 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Burleigh; Dickey; Emmons; Grant; La Moure; Logan; McIntosh; Mercer; Morton; Oliver; Sioux WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MDT/NOON CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Snow accumulations one to three inches, with some locally higher amounts up to four inches under any narrow bands of heavy snow. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MDT/Noon CDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and significantly reduced visibility in any heavy snow.
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Claiborne, Hancock, Hawkins, Northwest Carter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 01:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Claiborne; Hancock; Hawkins; Northwest Carter; Northwest Greene; Sullivan; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Today. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Cowley, Sedgwick, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 21:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-29 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Butler; Cowley; Sedgwick; Sumner A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN COWLEY...SOUTHEASTERN SEDGWICK...SOUTHWESTERN BUTLER AND NORTHEASTERN SUMNER COUNTIES At 951 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Douglass, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Derby, Andover, Augusta, Wellington, Mulvane, Rose Hill, Douglass, Belle Plaine, Oxford, Udall, Rock, Perth, Riverdale, Wellington Airport and Augusta Municipal Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Central Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 17:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Aiken; Bamberg; Barnwell; Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Chesterfield; Clarendon; Edgefield; Fairfield; Kershaw; Lee; Lexington; McCormick; Newberry; Northern Lancaster; Northwestern Orangeburg; Richland; Saluda; Southeastern Orangeburg; Southern Lancaster; Sumter LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest to West winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 to 30 knots expected. * WHERE...Portions of central South Carolina and east central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Calcasieu, East Cameron, West Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 04:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-03 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Calcasieu; East Cameron; West Cameron DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility around one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Calcasieu, West Cameron and East Cameron Parishes. In Texas, Jefferson and Orange Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense fog is patchy in nature, resulting in rapid fluctuations in visibilities over short distances.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Jewell, Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-03 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Jewell; Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith Critical Fire Weather Conditions Likely Today RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 005, 006, 007, 017, 018, 039, 040, 041, 046, 047, 048, 060, 061, 062, 063, 072, 073, 074, 075, 076, 082, 083, 084, 085 AND 086 * AFFECTED AREA...In Kansas, Fire Weather Zone 005 Phillips, Fire Weather Zone 006 Smith, Fire Weather Zone 007 Jewell, Fire Weather Zone 017 Rooks and Fire Weather Zone 018 Osborne. In Nebraska, Fire Weather Zone 039 Valley, Fire Weather Zone 040 Greeley, Fire Weather Zone 041 Nance, Fire Weather Zone 046 Sherman, Fire Weather Zone 047 Howard, Fire Weather Zone 048 Merrick, Fire Weather Zone 060 Dawson, Fire Weather Zone 061 Buffalo, Fire Weather Zone 062 Hall, Fire Weather Zone 063 Hamilton, Fire Weather Zone 072 Gosper, Fire Weather Zone 073 Phelps, Fire Weather Zone 074 Kearney, Fire Weather Zone 075 Adams, Fire Weather Zone 076 Clay, Fire Weather Zone 082 Furnas, Fire Weather Zone 083 Harlan, Fire Weather Zone 084 Franklin, Fire Weather Zone 085 Webster and Fire Weather Zone 086 Nuckolls. * WINDS...From the northwest 15 to 25 MPH with gusts 25 to 35 MPH. Slightly stronger speeds could occur north of Interstate 80 in Nebraska. * TIMING...Noon to 9 PM today. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 to 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could result in fire ignition.
JEWELL COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Jefferson, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 04:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-03 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Jefferson; Orange DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility around one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Calcasieu, West Cameron and East Cameron Parishes. In Texas, Jefferson and Orange Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense fog is patchy in nature, resulting in rapid fluctuations in visibilities over short distances.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 03:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Mason .A strong storm system will bring heavy rainfall to the Olympics Sunday and Sunday night, which will result in river flooding along the Skokomish River. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Washington, including the following county, Mason. * WHEN...From Sunday evening through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rains over the south slopes of the Olympic mountains Sunday afternoon and Sunday night could push the Skokomish River in Mason county above flood stage Sunday night or early Monday morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MASON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaufort, Craven, Jones, Pamlico by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 19:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for eastern North Carolina. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Craven; Jones; Pamlico A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN JONES...CENTRAL CRAVEN...SOUTHWESTERN BEAUFORT AND SOUTHWESTERN PAMLICO COUNTIES At 735 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bonnerton, or 10 miles southeast of River Road, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include New Bern, James City, Trent Woods, River Bend, Blounts Creek, Vanceboro, Askins, Cayton, Jasper, Tuscarora, Rhems, Edward, Grantsboro, Royal, Bonnerton, Cox Crossroads, Riverdale, Olympia, Maribel and Merritt. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC

