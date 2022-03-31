Special Weather Statement issued for Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 17:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn your headlights on low beams to better see and be seen in heavy rains. Target Area: Calloway; Crittenden; Graves; Livingston; Lyon; Marshall; McCracken; Trigg FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois and western Kentucky, including the following areas, in southern Illinois, Massac and Pope. In western Kentucky, Calloway, Crittenden, Graves, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken and Trigg. * WHEN...Until 645 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 448 PM CDT, An off duty NWS employee reported water filled ditches, creeks, and runoff systems with some lowland flooding. Minor flooding that is ongoing will only worsen with additional heavy rain. Up to around 1 inch of rain has already fallen in some locations, like the Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Paducah, Murray, Mayfield, Metropolis, Benton, Marion, Calvert City, Eddyville, Reidland, Lone Oak, Land Between The Lakes Area, Brookport, Salem, Golconda, Ledbetter, Burna, West Paducah, Sedalia, Barkley Regional Airport and Joy.

11 DAYS AGO