Granville County, NC

Severe Weather Statement issued for Granville by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-31 15:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Granville THE TORNADO...

alerts.weather.gov

KPVI Newschannel 6

Severe weather outbreak possible early next week

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center is forecasting severe weather including tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail and heavy downpours across the ArkLaTex on Monday afternoon and night. The storm system responsible for this outlook was approaching the west US coast as of Friday evening. Here is the preliminary forecast...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Southern Erie WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Southern Erie county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
TODAY.com

Tornado warnings in effect across the South

Severe storms are in the forecast this week across the country, beginning on Monday with several threats of significant tornadoes in the South. TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the latest forecast.March 21, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Severe weather is expected today

Wednesday starts out breezy but thunderstorms roll in by the afternoon and evening. “Wednesday starts out a little breezy, but dry. Most of the day remains dry until late in the afternoon and early evening when severe t-storms move in.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for East Carteret, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: East Carteret; Northern Outer Banks FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...East Carteret County, and Northern Outer Banks. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, De Kalb, DuPage, Eastern Will, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-03 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; De Kalb; DuPage; Eastern Will; Grundy; Kane; Kankakee; Kendall; Lake; McHenry; Northern Cook; Northern Will; Southern Cook; Southern Will; Winnebago PATCHY DENSE FREEZING FOG THIS MORNING Patchy dense freezing fog will continue across parts of northern Illinois through daybreak and produce localized visibility as low as one quarter mile. As of 5 AM CDT, freezing fog was reported in the Joliet, Aurora, and Harvard areas. In addition, temperatures have dropped to near or slightly below freezing. Any freezing fog that is especially dense may contribute to the development of icy spots on untreated roads. Early morning motorists are urged to drive with caution as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the freezing fog, along with the potential for slick spots on roads. The fog should erode between 8 and 10 am CDT this morning.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
NBC News

Severe weather across the South

A massive fast-moving storm system produced more than 400 weather warnings across at least sixteen states and more than two dozen reported tornadoes. Now, millions along the East Coast are feeling the storm’s impact. March 31, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Rock by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 05:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-03 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Dane; Dodge; Green; Iowa; Jefferson; Lafayette; Rock; Sauk Patchy Dense Fog Early This Morning Patchy dense fog will continue across south central Wisconsin through the early morning. The dense fog will reduce the visibility to one quarter mile or less in isolated areas. Patchy dense fog was reported in the Janesville, Beloit and Watertown areas as of 3 am CDT. In addition, temperatures have dropped to near or slightly below freezing. The dense fog may contribute to icy spots developing on untreated roads. Early morning motorists are urged to drive with caution as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog, along with the potential for slick spots on roads. The fog should burn off between 8 and 10 am CDT this morning. Stay weather aware this morning.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Aurora, Bon Homme, Brule, Charles Mix, Clay, Davison, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-03 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Aurora; Bon Homme; Brule; Charles Mix; Clay; Davison; Douglas; Gregory; Hutchinson; Turner; Union; Yankton Very High Fire Danger Today The combination of gusty west to northwest winds, low relative humidity, mild temperatures, and very dry vegetation will result in very high fire danger today. While conditions may fall just short of official Red Flag Warning criteria, near-critical to perhaps brief critical fire weather conditions are likely this afternoon and early evening. People are urged to exercise extreme care with respect to outdoor activities that could cause grass fires. Avoid equipment that can cause sparks near dry grass or brush. Do not toss cigarettes on the ground. Report new fires quickly to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office.
AURORA COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bladen, Columbus, Inland Brunswick, Inland New Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-03 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution. Target Area: Bladen; Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender; Robeson FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING In wake of a cold front overnight, drying, accompanied by gusty NW winds will prevail Sunday, elevating the fire spread potential. Potential for wind gusts as high as 20 kts with min RH values of 20-25%. While some areas have had decent rain lately, other parts of the area have received little rainfall over the past several weeks, and remain vulnerably dry.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Riverside County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 21:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with 8 to 12 inches above 8,500 feet. * WHERE...The snow level will fall to around 5500 feet late tonight. The strongest winds will be near the ridge tops and along the desert slopes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times due to fog and blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Gates, Hertford, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-03 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bertie; Camden; Chowan; Gates; Hertford; Northampton; Pasquotank; Perquimans; Western Currituck INCREASED FIRE DANGER ACROSS NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA TODAY Minimum relative humidity values will decrease to around 25 percent across much of northeast North Carolina this afternoon. West to northwest winds will average around 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. These conditions...along with dangerously dry ground fuels...will result in an increased fire danger across northeast North Carolina. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly.
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 10:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-02 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until midnight Friday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...East winds gusting to 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. Cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaufort, Craven, Jones, Pamlico by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 19:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for eastern North Carolina. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Craven; Jones; Pamlico A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN JONES...CENTRAL CRAVEN...SOUTHWESTERN BEAUFORT AND SOUTHWESTERN PAMLICO COUNTIES At 735 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bonnerton, or 10 miles southeast of River Road, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include New Bern, James City, Trent Woods, River Bend, Blounts Creek, Vanceboro, Askins, Cayton, Jasper, Tuscarora, Rhems, Edward, Grantsboro, Royal, Bonnerton, Cox Crossroads, Riverdale, Olympia, Maribel and Merritt. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches, producing rip currents, sneaker waves and beach erosion. Stay well back from the water`s edge and be alert for exceptionally high waves. Keep away from large logs on the beach. Water running up on the beach can easily lift or roll logs which can injure or kill someone caught in their path. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: South Washington Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MONDAY TO 11 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Beach Hazards Statement, Sneaker waves possible. For the High Surf Advisory, large waves and hazardous surf conditions. Breakers up to 25 feet. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN...For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Monday afternoon. For the High Surf Advisory, from 5 PM Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Minor beach erosion may damage coastal properties and buildings. Higher than normal water run-up is expected on beaches and low-lying shoreline. If you see someone or a pet swept into the sea, do not swim in after them. Call 911, and keep an eye on them until help arrives * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Those in and near the surf zone, especially those digging for razor clams, should remain vigilant and aware of the ocean and surf.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA

