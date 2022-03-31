ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexander County, IL

Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Gallatin, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-01 02:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-01 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alexander; Gallatin; Hardin; Johnson; Massac; Pope; Pulaski; Saline; Union;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Southern Erie WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Southern Erie county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Montour by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Montour THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR COLUMBIA...SOUTHEASTERN MONTOUR AND SOUTHEASTERN SULLIVAN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central and north central Pennsylvania.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Alexander, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 10:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Alexander; Pulaski The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois Ohio River at Cairo .Minor flooding continues on the Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam and at Cairo. Water levels are flooding at both locations, and the river is forecast to fall below flood stage at both points late on Saturday. For the Ohio River...including Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Cairo. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 40.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly agricultural bottomland and low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 41.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow evening and continue falling to 31.3 feet Monday, March 28. - Flood stage is 40.0 feet.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Massac, Pope by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 11:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Massac; Pope The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana Ohio River at Paducah Ohio River at Golconda Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam Ohio River at Shawneetown ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana Ohio River at Cairo Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam Ohio River at Mount Vernon .The lower Ohio River is falling at most locations, though this will occur slower below Mount Vernon Indiana. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...Until Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 39.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 40.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday morning and continue falling to 23.2 feet Friday, March 25. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MASSAC COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gallatin, Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 10:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Gallatin; Hardin The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana Kentucky...Illinois Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown and Golconda. .Water levels along the Lower Ohio River will continue to slowly fall with flooding expected to persist into the middle and latter part of this week. For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Shawneetown. * WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 39.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday morning and continue falling to 22.4 feet Wednesday, March 23. - Flood stage is 33.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GALLATIN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 13:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
#Special Weather Statement#Gallatin#Saline Union
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, De Kalb, DuPage, Eastern Will, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-03 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; De Kalb; DuPage; Eastern Will; Grundy; Kane; Kankakee; Kendall; Lake; McHenry; Northern Cook; Northern Will; Southern Cook; Southern Will; Winnebago PATCHY DENSE FREEZING FOG THIS MORNING Patchy dense freezing fog will continue across parts of northern Illinois through daybreak and produce localized visibility as low as one quarter mile. As of 5 AM CDT, freezing fog was reported in the Joliet, Aurora, and Harvard areas. In addition, temperatures have dropped to near or slightly below freezing. Any freezing fog that is especially dense may contribute to the development of icy spots on untreated roads. Early morning motorists are urged to drive with caution as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the freezing fog, along with the potential for slick spots on roads. The fog should erode between 8 and 10 am CDT this morning.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Gates, Hertford, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-03 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bertie; Camden; Chowan; Gates; Hertford; Northampton; Pasquotank; Perquimans; Western Currituck INCREASED FIRE DANGER ACROSS NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA TODAY Minimum relative humidity values will decrease to around 25 percent across much of northeast North Carolina this afternoon. West to northwest winds will average around 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. These conditions...along with dangerously dry ground fuels...will result in an increased fire danger across northeast North Carolina. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly.
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Horry, Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry, Darlington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 21:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-03 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution. Target Area: Central Horry; Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry; Darlington; Dillon; Florence; Inland Georgetown; Marion; Marlboro; Northern Horry; Williamsburg FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING In wake of a cold front overnight, drying, accompanied by gusty NW winds will prevail Sunday, elevating the fire spread potential. Potential for wind gusts as high as 20 kts with min RH values of 20-25%. While some areas have had decent rain lately, other parts of the area have received little rainfall over the past several weeks, and remain vulnerably dry.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Aurora, Bon Homme, Brule, Charles Mix, Clay, Davison, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-03 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Aurora; Bon Homme; Brule; Charles Mix; Clay; Davison; Douglas; Gregory; Hutchinson; Turner; Union; Yankton Very High Fire Danger Today The combination of gusty west to northwest winds, low relative humidity, mild temperatures, and very dry vegetation will result in very high fire danger today. While conditions may fall just short of official Red Flag Warning criteria, near-critical to perhaps brief critical fire weather conditions are likely this afternoon and early evening. People are urged to exercise extreme care with respect to outdoor activities that could cause grass fires. Avoid equipment that can cause sparks near dry grass or brush. Do not toss cigarettes on the ground. Report new fires quickly to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office.
AURORA COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Coastal Aransas, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Kleberg by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 03:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-03 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Duval; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Live Oak; McMullen; Victoria LOCALLY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog has developed this morning over portions of South Texas. Visibilities could fall to 1/4 mile or less at times. The fog should dissipate shortly after sunrise. Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly in a short amount of time. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road.
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bladen, Columbus, Inland Brunswick, Inland New Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-03 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution. Target Area: Bladen; Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender; Robeson FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING In wake of a cold front overnight, drying, accompanied by gusty NW winds will prevail Sunday, elevating the fire spread potential. Potential for wind gusts as high as 20 kts with min RH values of 20-25%. While some areas have had decent rain lately, other parts of the area have received little rainfall over the past several weeks, and remain vulnerably dry.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dane, Green, Jefferson, Rock, Walworth, Waukesha by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 06:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-03 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dane; Green; Jefferson; Rock; Walworth; Waukesha Patchy Dense Fog Early This Morning Patchy dense fog will continue across south central Wisconsin through the early morning. The dense fog will reduce the visibility to one quarter mile or less in isolated areas. Patchy dense fog continued to be reported in the Janesville, Beloit and Delavan areas as of 6 am CDT. In addition, temperatures have dropped to near or slightly below freezing. The dense fog may contribute to icy spots on untreated roads. Early morning motorists are urged to drive with caution as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog, along with the potential for slick spots on roads. The fog should burn off between 7 and 9 am CDT this morning. Stay weather aware.
DANE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 03:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Northern Washoe County; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake Breezy Today With Stronger Winds Monday A series of disturbances will bring increased breezes this afternoon and evening, with stronger winds Monday afternoon and evening. For today, westerly gusts of 20 to 30 mph with around 35 mph in wind prone locations, are expected. For Monday, there is potential for westerly gusts of 35 to 45 mph, with gusts 45 to 60 mph for wind prone locations. The strongest gusts are expected mainly north of I-80. Blowing dust may locally reduce visibility this afternoon and evening, with more widespread reductions Monday afternoon and evening, across portions of northwest and west-central Nevada in addition to eastern Lassen and Modoc counties in California. These winds will create a risk for high-profile vehicles, especially Monday on Highway 395 and Interstate 580 through northeast California and extreme western Nevada. Choppy boating conditions are expected on Lake Tahoe, Pyramid Lake, and Lahontan Reservoir. Rough air can also be expected for aviation. Anyone venturing into the high Sierra backcountry should be prepared for strong winds across exposed Sierra ridges where gusts 70 to 95 mph are likely.
CARSON CITY, NV
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for East Carteret, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: East Carteret; Northern Outer Banks FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...East Carteret County, and Northern Outer Banks. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Dodge, Iowa, Lafayette, Sauk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 05:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-03 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Dodge; Iowa; Lafayette; Sauk Patchy Dense Fog Early This Morning Patchy dense fog will continue across south central Wisconsin through the early morning. The dense fog will reduce the visibility to one quarter mile or less in isolated areas. Patchy dense fog was reported in the Janesville, Beloit and Watertown areas as of 3 am CDT. In addition, temperatures have dropped to near or slightly below freezing. The dense fog may contribute to icy spots developing on untreated roads. Early morning motorists are urged to drive with caution as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog, along with the potential for slick spots on roads. The fog should burn off between 8 and 10 am CDT this morning. Stay weather aware this morning.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bear River Range, Big Hole Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-03 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bear River Range; Big Hole Mountains; Big Lost Highlands, Copper Basin; Caribou Range; Centennial Mountains, Island Park; Frank Church Wilderness Expect snowfall of 2 to 7 inches along with strong winds, sustained of 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph. Higher snow amounts will be over 6000 to 6500 feet. Expect blowing and drifting of snow creating hazardous driving conditions. A winter weather advisory may be needed for these locations. More intense snowfall will be around 9 am to 6 pm for the Central mountains and around noon to 6 pm for the Eastern Highlands along the Wyoming border.
BEAR LAKE COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 21:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM TUESDAY * WHAT...Difficult travel conditions above 7,000 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with 10 to 15 inches above 8,500 feet. * WHERE...The snow level will fall to 5500 feet late tonight. The strongest winds will be near the ridge tops and along the desert slopes through early this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times due to fog and blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA

