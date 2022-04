A new teaser trailer for the HBO Max original series The Flight Attendant reveals when the dark comedy will make its return to the streamer for Season 2. The Flight Attendant was one of the first original series to debut on HBO Max, as Kaley Cuoco portrayed flight attendant Cassie Bowden. Cassie found herself entangled in a murder that framed her as the top suspect, leading her to try and clear her name. Unfortunately, Cassie's drinking problem only exacerbated the situation. Season 1 ended with Cassie being found not guilty and being offered a job as a CIA asset. Sharon Stone is one of the big-name additions coming to the second season.

