Tiny-House Madness: 196-Square-Foot Home Available for $1.1M

Sunny and bright Town of Vienna craftsman! Bult in 2016, the home has an inviting covered stone front porch with wood bead board ceiling accent. The tall mahogany front door opens to the main level which features Character Oak hardwood floors, 10 ft ceilings, and custom molding, office, formal dining room that leads to a butler pantry and walk-in pantry. The kitchen features linen wall cabinets with a dark wood large island with beverage center. KitchenAid stainless steel appliances, 6 burner gas range with hood, wall oven and microwave, and eat-in kitchen with granite counters and tile backsplash overlook the family room with gas fireplace and coffered ceiling. There are doors to the Trex deck and pergola with awning over looking the backyard. The rest of the main level includes a powder room, coat closet, large mudroom with custom barn door with an extra coat closet and cubbies, as well as access to the 2-car garage.

VIENNA, VA ・ 10 DAYS AGO