Health department offering free COVID-19 tests at libraries

MECOSTA, OSCEOLA AND LAKE COUNTIES — As families return from spring break activities, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has expanded its partnership with local libraries to provide free at-home COVID-19 tests.

According to a news release Wednesday, MDHHS will provide additional test kits to 70 participating libraries around the state.

"For Michigan families spending more time in group settings, with extended and/or vulnerable family members and friends, or returning from Spring Break trips, these test kits could be a valuable tool in preventing the spread of the virus when returning to work and school," the news release stated.

More than 24,000 kits have been shipped, and will be available on a first come, first serve basis. Residents are asked to limit one kit per person, up to five kits per household. Participating libraries include:

Big Rapids Community Library, 426 S. Michigan Ave., Big Rapids

Walton Erickson Public Library, 4808 Northland Drive, Morley

Barryton Public Library, 198 Northern Ave., Barryton

Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St., Reed City

Evart Public Library, 200 S. Main St., Evart

Luther Area Public Library, 115 State St., Luther

"This partnership is just one more tool to keep our communities safe," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan's chief medical executive. "Testing has become extremely convenient with many locations and the increased availability of over-the-counter tests. We recommend Michiganders test if traveling. Additionally, receiving the COVID-19 vaccine remains one of the most effective ways to prevent severe illness and disease."

The partnership between MDHHS and local libraries is part of an effort to provide free, at-home testing kits to underserved areas of Michigan. The program is in addition to the MI Backpack Home Test, a partnership between the state health department and school districts where parents, students and staff may voluntarily sign up to take home COVID-19 tests kits. According to the news release, more than 583,000 kits have been distributed to schools.