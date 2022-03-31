Here are the cheapest gas prices in Colorado Springs right now

COLORADO SPRINGS — Many drivers are struggling to budget for prices at the pump that have spiked amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Here is a list of the five gas stations in Colorado Springs with the lowest prices on Thursday, March 31:

$3.79

Sinclair

1901 N Academy Blvd.

Sinclair 1901 N Academy Blvd. $3.79

Loaf ‘N Jug

102 S Santa Fe Ave.

Loaf ‘N Jug 102 S Santa Fe Ave. $3.79

Sam’s Club

1850 E Woodmen Rd.

Sam’s Club 1850 E Woodmen Rd. $3.79

Conoco

601 S Santa Fe Ave.

Conoco 601 S Santa Fe Ave. $3.79

Costco

5885 Barnes Rd.

On Thursday, Biden ordered the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve for six months in an attempt to control energy prices.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.