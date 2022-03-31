ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Here are the cheapest gas prices in Colorado Springs right now

By Kate Singh
KXRM
KXRM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ib7Ae_0evimTYl00

COLORADO SPRINGS — Many drivers are struggling to budget for prices at the pump that have spiked amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Here is a list of the five gas stations in Colorado Springs with the lowest prices on Thursday, March 31:

  • $3.79
    Sinclair
    1901 N Academy Blvd.
  • $3.79
    Loaf ‘N Jug
    102 S Santa Fe Ave.
  • $3.79
    Sam’s Club
    1850 E Woodmen Rd.
  • $3.79
    Conoco
    601 S Santa Fe Ave.
  • $3.79
    Costco
    5885 Barnes Rd.

On Thursday, Biden ordered the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve for six months in an attempt to control energy prices.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

