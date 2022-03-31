ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Best rustic lampshade

By BestReviews Staff, BestReviews Staff
Channel 6000
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Rustic decor can make any space feel warm and homey, but as you cozy up with a hot beverage around the fire, your lampshades might stick out like a sore thumb. How do you style something so functional to match the...

www.koin.com

Comments / 0

Related
Channel 6000

Best binoculars

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Budding ornithologists don’t need a suitcase full of birdwatching equipment — a trusty birding guide and heaps of patience are often the only tools required to identify plumage, eggs or sounds. But for the best viewing experience, it is highly recommended to go out into parks or forest with an excellent pair of binoculars.
RETAIL
Channel 6000

Best fingertip grip

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Gloves are often used to protect hands and fingers and improve grip. However, there are many circumstances where gloves are too bulky to be used without inconvenience. Detailed work that requires optimum finger dexterity, protection and delicacy calls for rubber fingertip grips.
AMAZON
Channel 6000

Best stovetop espresso maker

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Making espresso at home is delightful for those lucky enough to have an espresso machine handy. But, if you don’t have enough counter space for an espresso machine, you might feel like you can’t make your favorite latte at home. A stovetop espresso maker can give you a delicious cup of espresso without taking up extra space. If you’re looking for a reliable, high-quality stovetop espresso maker at an affordable price, the bonVIVO Intenca Stovetop Espresso Maker brews the best cup.
LIFESTYLE
Channel 6000

Best induction range

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. In order to create a culinary masterpiece, you need to have the best tools. Induction ranges have come a long way since they hit the market in 1933. While there were initial complaints of slow and uneven cooking, today’s induction ranges are some of the best ranges available.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Light Bulb#Lampshade#Light Fixture#Bestreviews
Channel 6000

Best ripped leggings

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s hard enough finding a trustworthy pair of leggings that fit all your needs. When you’re looking for ripped leggings, there are twice as many factors to consider. In addition to looking at the fabric and the fit, you now have to consider design details and whether those details have what it takes to stand up to daily use. For a top-of-the-line pair of ripped leggings with lots of wow factor, take a look at the Slit Weave Cut Braided Leggings.
APPAREL
Channel 6000

How to clean a white board

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whiteboards are a magical invention. As the successor to the blackboard, they’re easier to use in just about every way. But the dry-erase feature of whiteboards isn’t perfect. After heavy use, your whiteboard can lose its luster, especially if you neglect to erase any prior scrawl.
LIFESTYLE
Channel 6000

Best action camera body mount

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Action cameras are great devices for capturing exhilarating activities or making the perfect holiday video, but when there’s so much to look at or do, you don’t always want to have one hand occupied holding the camera. This...
CELL PHONES
Channel 6000

Best gymnastic grips

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Gymnastic grips are designed to do what any grip is designed to do: protect the hands. These grips are more specialized than the average grip, however, as they are typically meant for use on bars during gymnastic routines. Failing to use a good set of gymnastic grips can lead to blisters, calluses and ripped-off pieces of skin. And pain. Lots of pain.
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Boston Globe

Recipe: Dublin Coddle mixes smoked and fresh meats and potatoes in a rustic, country-style stew

A simple stew of bacon, sausages, onions, and potatoes, Dublin Coddle is braised slowly in the oven to create a hearty dish with few ingredients. The word coddle dates to the 13th century, and may come from the French word caudle, a boiled drink for invalids. Irish cooks made coddle to use up leftover meat before Friday, when meat was off the menu for Catholics. Though the dish is called Dublin Coddle, it's more of a rustic, country-style pot with a multitude of variations. Since Irish cuts of meat are different from ours, sorting out what to use from an American supermarket is challenging. Bacon rashers, streaky bacon, and large Irish sausages are hard to find here. The bacon in the Irish dish would be made from cured, but not smoked, pork, akin to thick slices of pancetta. This version uses smokier thick-cut bacon, easiest to find, and large fresh pork sausages, perhaps labeled bratwurst. First cook the bacon and sausages to give them some color, pour off the fat, and layer them in an ovenproof dish with onions, potatoes, and stock. Sop up the juices with soda bread and raise a glass to your Irish grandparents, real or imagined.
RECIPES
Channel 6000

Sponsored Content: It’s National Sleep Month

Lifestyle Editor, Joanne Butler, shares her tips on sleep, including a sleep aid, the best mattress, and comfy sleepwear. For more information visit: Mattresses Online from the World’s Best Mattress Company (2022) (serta.com) For more information visit: ZzzQuil – Better Sleep For all | ZzzQuil. For more information...
LIFESTYLE
Channel 6000

Best women’s raincoat

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re expecting a drizzle — or downpour — a raincoat is your best bet to stay dry, thanks to water-repellent shells, high-coverage hoods and other protective attributes. When it comes to comparing raincoats, there are a...
APPAREL
Channel 6000

Is the Tile Tracker the ultimate travel accessory?

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Traveling can enrich your life, but it can also be a pain, especially if your luggage goes missing, you misplace your passport or forget where you packed crucial items. This is where the Tile Tracker comes in. These small, Bluetooth tracking devices can help you locate your belongings, taking the stress out of travel.
ELECTRONICS
Channel 6000

Best All-Clad stainless steel cookware

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Founded in 1971 in Pennsylvania, All-Clad is an industry leader in quality and high-performing cookware. By creating pots and pans with alternating layers of stainless steel bonded to aluminum, All-Clad’s cookware soars above competitors by providing quick and even heating, durable construction and sleek design. These alternating layers of metal act as stronger conductors for heat than traditional stainless steel pots and pans, making heat cook more quickly and evenly.
FOOD & DRINKS
Channel 6000

Sponsored Content: Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival

The Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival in Woodburn is a great fun place for the whole family with rides for the kids, acers of their famous tulips, tethered hot air balloons, and food! Tickets must be purchased prior to your visit on “Woodenshoe.com.” Or you can call 503-634-2243 for any questions.
WOODBURN, OR
Channel 6000

The 6 most popular lip stains on Sephora

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Sometimes, the nice rosy glow of the lips that we desire is not possible without a lip stain. A lip stain that hydrates, lasts a long time and doesn’t crease with the lip lines is hard to find, but the most popular products listed on Sephora will help end your search for the best product. A lip stain works to soak into your lip tissue and leave long-lasting color and pigment on your lips that does not fade or feather.
MAKEUP
Channel 6000

Best wallet phone case

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The best phone cases that can carry everything you need. As smartphones become one of the most important pieces of technology to own, the need to protect them from damage is incredibly high. However, as these same smartphones grow in size, they have made it increasingly difficult to carry a wallet, keys and everything else just in pockets alone. Wallet phone cases have been a fairly effective solution. No matter what kind of smartphone you own, there is a wallet case that will effectively hold cards, cash and anything else. However, choosing the right wallet phone case is still a tough decision.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy