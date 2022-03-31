ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cloudy with a chance of scattered showers tonight – Cooler Friday

By Mark Reynolds
wjhl.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies tonight with a 50% chance of scattered showers. The low will be near 39 degrees. We start Friday with cloudy skies and a slight chance of morning rain followed by afternoon sunshine. It will be chilly with a high of 57...

www.wjhl.com

WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
WESH

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight into early Wednesday

We have the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight into the overnight hours early Wednesday. This is with a potent upper low that will be developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico. We'll see a line of showers and storms tonight capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado could be possible. This will be round one of the storms. Round two will be Wednesday afternoon wiht the potential of strong to severe storms then. We do clear out the wet weather late Wednesday night. Thursday and mostly Friday look quiet.
Q2 News

Spring weather waits ahead

Get ready for a chilly and mostly dry night with lows mainly in the 20s and some teens. Some light showers to closer to the Dakotas in Baker and Ekalaka could see up to a half inch of snow accumulation in the hills. There could be some valley fog overnight.
Daily Voice

New Storm System Will Lead To Change In Weather Pattern

An early spring cold snap that has made it feel more like late January than late March will be followed by the arrival of a new storm system that will lead to a return of more seasonable temperatures. The cold snap continues Tuesday, March 29 with sunny skies, temperatures in...
WETM 18 News

Snow Showers Continue into Monday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 27TH: 49° AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 27TH: 26° SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:59 AM SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:27 PM Sunday started off with temperatures only in the 20’s and snow flurries. The high was in the low 30’s. Throughout the day there were some bands of snow and strong winds which is why special weather statements were […]
News 12

STORM WATCH: Gusty winds, scattered storms possible overnight

Warmer temps moved into the area, but they also brought along gusty winds and storms. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will see rain develop, and it will be heavy at times. Some scattered thunderstorms are also possible up until about midnight with some heavy rain and gusty winds.
goodmorningamerica.com

Severe weather heading toward Northeast

Another winter storm has begun to roll in and will soon hit the Northeast with strong winds, rains and a potential blast of snow. With low temperatures and heavy rains hitting the Washington, D.C., metro area, the D.C truckers convoy will not be circling the beltway Wednesday. From Philadelphia to...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

UK braced for more wintry weather as temperatures set to plunge to minus 6C

The UK is braced for more wintry weather across the weekend with frost creeping in overnight and temperatures set to plummet as low as minus 6C in some areas.Forecasters said the “peaks and troughs” of spring will hit most of the country over the next week, with sunny spells and windy intervals expected in most regions.Gardeners have been warned to keep an eye on their blooms as sub-zero temperatures on expected on Saturday night could disrupt flowering.#Saturday afternoon will likely be a little cloudier than the morning for many and you may catch the odd showerWarming up after the chilly...
WTOP

Freezing rain, icy roads possible in parts of Virginia and Maryland

Wednesday morning will be a soggy one for parts of the D.C. region — and some commuters could even see snow showers and icy roads. Isn’t it supposed to be spring?. Light rain will continue through midmorning, courtesy of a warm front lifting east from the Ohio Valley. While the bulk of it should remain clear of D.C. and Baltimore proper, drivers heading through higher elevations of Virginia and Maryland could find themselves in slick conditions.
MARYLAND STATE
WISH-TV

Showers, breezy and cooler for Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cool, cloudy and rainy start to your weekend. TODAY: Scattered showers are possible on and off during the day. It will be cloudy and cool. We’ve already reached our high temperature for the day. Temperatures drop during the afternoon into the middle and low 40s. Breezy conditions persist throughout the day. Gusts may reach 20-25 mph.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KELOLAND TV

Briefly Cooler Monday; Warmer After That – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, March 13

What a nice change of pace! Ample amounts of sunshine across much of KELOLAND and above average temperatures have given us a great preview of what’s to come later this week. Overnight lows fall into the 20s to near 30 degrees under partly cloudy skies. We’ll start off quietly enough, but winds do begin to pick up toward the end of the night.
WTVQ

A Strong Line of Storms Ahead Tonight

Showers and possibly some thunderstorms overnight. Strong wind gusts will continue overnight and throughout Thursday. We will likely still be a bit breezy Friday. a HIGH WIND WARNING is in place until 2 AM. Tonight- Continued very windy. Southwest winds 25-35 Gusting 40-50 mph. Temperatures drop behind the system. 60s-50s.
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Plenty of sunshine & mid-50s temps Saturday

Today is the pick of the weekend! Expect ample sunshine, diminishing winds and temps in the mid-50s ... right around normal for early April.Clouds will increase tonight, but we'll stay dry. Lows will range from the 30s in the northwest 'burbs to the low 40s along the coast.Our next round of showers moves in near dawn Sunday. Light rain is likely through the morning, with some snow/mix for the higher elevations north and west. Not much accumulation is expected; generally less than an inch for places like Sullivan and Ulster counties.Just keep the umbrella handy Sunday as showers move through. It tapers off and becomes more scattered into the afternoon.Otherwise, get outside today and have a great weekend!
NECN

Warmer Temps, Scattered Showers to Stay for the Week

This week already feels and looks like springtime! We changed our clocks forward one hour over the weekend and this means nice later sunsets. As you head home from work, watch for solar glare on the road in different spots than you may be used to. Potholes are popping up everywhere again as we thaw out, and pollen from Juniper is increasing.
BOSTON, MA

