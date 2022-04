A New Hampshire man died Sunday morning when the pickup truck he was riding in broke through the ice on a pond in Moultonborough. New Hampshire State Police said they were notified of a possible drowning on Berry Pond shortly after 8:15 a.m. Troopers learned a Chevrolet Silverado, with two people inside, broke through the ice, and only the driver was able to exit the cab.

MOULTONBOROUGH, NH ・ 20 DAYS AGO