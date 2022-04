HoYeon gave us a lesson in fashion history on Sunday when she walked the red carpet at the Critics' Choice Awards in a Louis Vuitton dress that paid a striking tribute to 18th-century style. HoYeon's dress draped straight down her torso before extending at right angles on either side of her hips thanks to the pannier, or side hoops, hidden under her skirt. Typically worn by European noblewomen in the 1700s, the pannier created a dramatic silhouette that demanded a second look.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 20 DAYS AGO