Greenville County, SC

‘It’s going to be hard to sleep’: Student says he was walking with shooter

By Sarah Collins, Bethany Fowler
 2 days ago

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A student told 7NEWS he was walking down the hall with his friend when he pulled out a gun and shot another student Thursday afternoon at Tanglewood Middle School.

“We were friends, and we were just walking down the hallway. He was walking really fast, and he looked really nervous. … And all of a sudden, he reaches in his backpack, just pulls out a gun, fires one shot,” Michael, a 7th grader, told 7NEWS. “I didn’t think twice. I just ran.”

Michael said he had never seen his friend walk like that or act that nervous, but he didn’t realize a shooting was about to happen.

He said he thought, “Oh my God. He’s about to shoot the school,” when he saw his friend pull a gun out of his backpack.

Michael said students were screaming, running to classrooms and locking the doors.

He said the shooter “just ran.”

Michael said it will be a difficult night, stating “It is going to be hard to sleep because I just know I could have lost my life that day too.”

Greenville County deputies took the shooter into custody near the school.

