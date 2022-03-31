ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

City investigates symbol of hate under bridge

By Zach Wheeler, Kevin Gfeller
 2 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – A large swastika was found spray painted underneath the North Main Street Bridge in Elmira. It’s not known how long the symbol of hate was there, or who did it.

18 News reached out to city officials late Thursday afternoon. They tell us they are now looking into it.

The swastika became the symbol of the Nazi Party in 1920. It’s the most recognizable symbol of its dictator Adolf Hitler, and his propaganda. Hitler wanted to create a racially pure state. This led to the state-sponsored persecution and murder of six million Jews by the Nazis.

Hitler’s reign of terror ended when he committed suicide on April 30, 1945.

18 News will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as we get them.

