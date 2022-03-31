ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

Ohio Tax Authority grants credits for SEMCORP in Sidney

By Caroline Morse
 2 days ago

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Sidney could soon be adding 1,200 new jobs. They are being considered to be the home of an electric vehicle battery manufacturer.

Off Fair Road, the site may not look like much right now but by 2023, Sidney’s city manager said it could be home to the largest Semcorp factory to date.

“Sidney and Shelby County as a whole has been an economic manufacturing powerhouse since its inception,” said Sidney City Manager Andrew Bowsher.

Shelby County is no stranger to large manufacturing companies and soon enough, the City of Sidney could be booming with more business.

“The company wants to be close to synergistic manufacturing, especially if you’re making EV batteries, logistically it makes a lot of sense to be located here in the State of Ohio,” said Bowsher.

Semcorp Manufacturing is expected to create nearly 1,200 full-time jobs generating $73 million in new annual payroll. The company’s main focus is within the EV battery market for electric cars. Semcorp just received tax credit assistance from the Ohio Tax Authority which will require them to maintain operations at the location for at least 18 years. The value of the tax credit is estimated to be more than $22 million.

Bowsher said Sidney is not investing any capital into the project itself. Instead, they are providing tax incentives to the company. The Semcorp project is in the final steps of the approval process.

“We already have water, waste water in place at the site so my hope is once we make an official announcement we’ll move right into engineering and site work,” said Bowsher.

Once the plans are finalized and approved, the Semcorp site could be fully operational by 2023.

