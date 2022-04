King shoves Gresham before the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Gresham with a side headlock takeover. King answers with the headscissors escape. King talks smack to Gresham. Strong lockup. King backs Gresham into the ropes. King delivers a cheap shot behind the referee’s back. King dumps Gresham out of the ring. Gresham immediately slides back into the ring. Gresham tells King to bring it. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Gresham ducks under two clotheslines from King. Gresham applies a wrist lock. King drives his knee into the midsection of Gresham. King tosses Gresham out of the ring. Gresham has no time for King’s ringside shenanigans. King kicks Gresham in the gut. King sends Gresham to the ring apron. King rakes the eyes of Gresham. King with The Slingshot Corkscrew Pescado. King transitions into a ground and pound attack. King kicks Gresham in the ribs. King resets the referee’s ten count. King with a Snap Vertical Suplex on the floor.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO