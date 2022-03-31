Lutheran Community Services Northwest opening a new office in Pasco

The Florida Legislature has approved over $706 million for H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute's new Pasco County campus. Moffitt is planning to build a 775-acre campus east of the Suncoast Parkway and south of State Road 52. Nearly $600 million would be provided over a 30-year period to go toward the construction of the life sciences research park, which breaks down to $20 million in recurring state funds. Meanwhile, another $106 million would go toward building out the needed road infrastructure. Construction for the first phase is scheduled to start in 2023. Moffitt has extensive growth plans for the state, including building the first-ever cancer care facility in St. Petersburg.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 18 DAYS AGO