Bay Terrace branch renovation to begin

Located in the heart of historic Prospect Heights, 275 Park Place is the kind of four-story, two-family brownstone designers’ dreams are made of. Consisting of an upper triplex and a garden-level one-bedroom apartment, the pristine late-19th-century home is beyond turn-key. With a renovation–it was featured in New York magazine–helmed by noted architect Elizabeth Roberts, every bit of infrastructure was replaced, while retaining its stunning original details. Asking $4,500,000, the property also boasts the unique extra-long lot only found in a few Brooklyn neighborhoods, giving it a 90-foot back garden with two terraces above.
Comments / 0