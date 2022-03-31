Bay Terrace branch renovation to begin

NEW YORK -- New York City is keeping in place a mask mandate for children ages 2 to 4 in schools and day care centers.Mayor Eric Adams planned to end school mask mandates for the youngest age group on Monday, but the number of people testing positive for the Omicron subvariant BA.2 put it on the backburner.While hospitalizations and deaths are down across the city, new COVID infections are on the rise, averaging about 400 more cases daily than last month, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Sunday."That's why we're recommending to wait a little bit longer before making masks optional for...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 44 MINUTES AGO