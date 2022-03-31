ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Bay Terrace branch renovation to begin

By Sophie Krichevsky, Associate Editor
 2 days ago

The Queens Public Library announced yesterday that the Bay Terrace branch will close for renovations starting April 9. It is projected to reopen in fall 2023. The $5.7 million expansion project will include the addition of an accessible entrance at the side...

Queens, NY
Government
City
Queens, NY
