ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

We Just Got a BIG Design Update on Schwartz & Sandy's

By Abby Feiner
bravotv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz have been hard at work on their new bar, Schwartz & Sandy's, and recently, the Vanderpump Rules business partners shared an exciting update on their latest venture. On March 22, Schwartz showed "wallpaper day" at the in-progress bar. As seen in his Instagram Story...

www.bravotv.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Hollywood Hills#Schwartz Sandy#Instagram Story
HollywoodLife

Renée Zellweger Shares Sweet, Yet Sad Story Of How She Met Boyfriend Ant Anstead

The Oscar winner opened up about how a grieving process ended up bringing her together with the British television host. How it all began! Renée Zellweger revealed the origin story of her red-hot romance with boyfriend Ant Anstead! The Oscar winner, 52 opened up about the “serendipitous” meeting between her and the British television host, 42, in 2021 that ended up igniting their love for each other. While the introduction was undoubtedly an adorable meet-cute, there was also a shadow of sadness to it, as Renee was grieving the loss of her good friend and publicist Nanci Ryder, who passed way in June 2020 from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Erin Napier and Ben Napier’s Daughter Helen Is Having a Hard Time Adjusting to Big Sisterhood: There’s ‘Jealousy’

A tough transition. Erin Napier and Ben Napier’s 4-year-old daughter, Helen, is nine months into being a big sister to Mae — and the little one is still getting her bearings. “She’s now finding out that Mae is starting to show a personality,” the former graphic designer, 36, recently explained to Us Weekly exclusively, while […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Golnessa Gharachdegaghi Says Tom Schwartz “Needs Someone That Values Him” After Katie Maloney Split

Golnesa “GG” Gharachdegaghi doesn’t really have inside thoughts. At this point I think this Shahs of Sunset star trying to make a second career out of Bravo commentating. And I mean no shade. In the past she’s chosen to take on some worthy opponents with that mouth of hers. Kelly Dodd, for example. More recently, GG has taken Lala […] The post Golnessa Gharachdegaghi Says Tom Schwartz “Needs Someone That Values Him” After Katie Maloney Split appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
Parents Magazine

'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Share Their Pregnancy Journey: 'We're Just Embracing It as It Comes'

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and podcast producer Linda Phan—his wife of almost four years (and partner of nearly 12)—are getting ready to welcome their first child together. As they prepare, Phan says she's been surprised by how fast it all seems to be going, but notes one of the biggest challenges has been making sure they have the time to experience the pregnancy as a couple.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Kyle Cooke Reacts To Katie Maloney And Tom Schwartz Split

Bravo is no stranger to a cross over between shows. Random ‘friends’ from different series always pop up, seemingly out of nowhere. Remember when Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, and Scheana Marie popped up in Montauk for the first episode of Summer House? How could you not? Kyle Cooke tried, very […] The post Kyle Cooke Reacts To Katie Maloney And Tom Schwartz Split appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Raquel Leviss Shares an Update on Living in Scheana Shay's Apartment

As Raquel Leviss revealed in January, she has been living in Scheana Shay's Los Angeles apartment while Scheana, Brock Davies, and their daughter, Summer, are temporarily residing at their home in San Diego. So when Scheana was "coming back to LA" for a recent visit, Raquel was inspired to beautify the apartment before her Vanderpump Rules castmate's arrival.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Primetimer

Bruce Willis exhibited signs of declining cognitive state in recent years, including an allegation he accidentally fired a prop gun in Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's direction

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times released the results of its investigation that may have prompted Willis' family to announce the 67-year-old movie star was "stepping away" from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis. "According to those who have worked with the elder Willis on his recent films, the actor has been exhibiting signs of decline in recent years. In interviews with The Times this month, nearly two dozen people who were on set with the actor expressed concern about Willis’ well-being," report the Times' Amy Kaufman and Meg James. "These individuals questioned whether the actor was fully aware of his surroundings on set, where he was often paid $2 million for two days of work, according to documents viewed by The Times. Filmmakers described heart-wrenching scenes as the beloved Pulp Fiction star grappled with his loss of mental acuity and an inability to remember his dialogue. An actor who traveled with Willis would feed the star his lines through an earpiece, known in the industry as an 'earwig,' according to several sources. Most action scenes, particularly those that involved choreographed gunfire, were filmed using a body double as a substitute for Willis." Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recalled Willis accidentally firing a prop gun on set in 2020 while she played her daughter in the film Hard Kent. She recalled how they were filming a scene in which he was to protect her with a gun when he fired a blank on the wrong cue -- not once, but twice. “I’m supposed to think my life is about to end, and then my dad steps in to save the day,” Kent said, describing how her back was to Willis in the scene. Willis was supposed to deliver a line that would prompt Kent to duck. Instead, he fired the blanks with her back to him, so she was unable to duck each time. As The Times notes, Willis filmed 22 movies in four years -- an unusually large number for any actor.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy