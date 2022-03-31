ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Resident says alderman stopping him from buying vacant lot in north St. Louis

By Ty Hawkins
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28UKhO_0evii5qe00

ST. LOUIS — Fred Lewis has a vision for the empty lot next to the old JCPenney’s building he owns in north St. Louis; an amphitheater and athletic fields.

He also has $900,000 in private money to support it, but there’s a hold-up.  Lewis said he’s kept the lot maintained despite his rift with Alderman Boyd.

Top story: The 132 hidden pics in Russ Faria’s wrongful conviction

“We need people that are right here engaged on a daily basis,” he said. “Not people with plans, or people with the anticipation of taking over and developing a huge, massive benefit for themselves. but something that the neighbors and the community can take advantage of.”

Lewis said he’s going to continue trying to buy the lot.

“The fact of the matter is I’ve been fighting this battle 20 years, and I will continue to fight because I love the neighborhood, I love the residents,” he said.

Alderman Boyd said Lewis owes thousands in taxes dating years back.

“Mr. Lewis is an opportunist, he’s a speculator, he’s a fraud and I don’t mind saying that, and I will stand on that. Anybody who owes the city money has no business asking the city for help, for real, for real,” Lewis said.

Trending: Gang of Muppet ‘Beakers’ surround Missouri Uber driver

He said the sale of the lot Lewis wants isn’t up to him.

“There are three commissioners. One is appointed by the mayor, one is appointed by the school district, and one is appointed by the comptroller. They make the decision and there have been times they overruled the Alderman for the greater good,” he said.

Lewis said Alderman Boyd needs to do a better job of taking care of who’s in the area now.

“Services to your constituents and not to your benefit. To put a marijuana dispensary in a block that’s already inundated with drugs and crime,” Lewis said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 3

CIA WARRIOR
2d ago

nobody could owe more than the guy who purchased all the North City properties , Paul McKee

Reply
6
Check out more stories from
FOX 2
FOX 2

23K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

6M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
KCBY

What's in store for vacant lot in North Bend?

NORTH BEND, Ore. — At the southeast corner of Virginia and Broadway avenues in North Bend, a vacant lot will soon see some changes. City of North Bend officials say they're expecting two new fast food restaurants and an office space to share the lot. The planning commission calls...
NORTH BEND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Real Estate
Local
Saint Louis, MO Real Estate
Local
Saint Louis, MO Business
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Lewis
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Fully Inclusive Amusement Park Is Coming To Missouri! Will You Go?

I have always been a fan of amusement parks. Ever since I was a kid. There was a local one that was 5 minutes from my home as a child. It was one that you might see at a local fair. A Ferris wheel, scrambler, mini-coaster etc. Plenty of unhealthy food, and yes, on occasion, some adult beverages. If you go to a place like Six Flags, you never know who you could run into, the personalities of different kinds of people, oversized crowds. They are not for everyone. And if you are not a roller coaster person, why bother with the cost of an amusement park?
WENTZVILLE, MO
KYTV

St. Louis mayor signs bill allowing voluntary reparations

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis mayor has signed a bill allowing taxpayers to voluntarily donate to a slavery reparations fund. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Tishaura Jones, the city’s first Black female mayor, described the move in a statement Friday as an effort to “reverse generational wrongs.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Richmond Standard

Pocket park coming to vacant San Pablo lot

A new pocket park is slated to be built on a vacant property in San Pablo. The Bush Avenue Pocket Park will soon feature swings, an exercise loop, fitness machines, shade structures, other play equipment and native plants, as envisioned by local residents, according to the city. The pocket park...
SAN PABLO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Crime
KMOV

Grand jury indicts former COO of St. Louis construction company

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A federal grand jury indicted Brian Kowert Sr. on charges of wire fraud spanning from 2014 through 2022. Kowert, the former COO of the HBD Construction Company, was charged with the falsifying of Minority Business Enterprise participation on construction and redevelopment projects. The indictment alleges Kowert played part in a scheme to defraud the City of St. Louis, the state of Missouri and clients of the HBD Construction Company.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

Alton sets bulk item drop off Saturday

ALTON - The City of Alton and Republic Services are partnering for a bulk/large item drop-off day 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 2, in Alton. The event allows residents to dispose of large items at no charge at 1 Henry Street, the former Old Great Central Lumber Co. site, across from the parking lot that hosts the summer farmers and artisans markets.
ALTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
The Telegraph

New Alton flea market opens Saturday

ALTON - A new, eclectic shopping experience plans to open its doors Saturday in Alton. The Alton Flea Market at 711 Belle St. will open at 7 a.m. on Saturday, April 2. Aaron and Stacie Holt have owned the 170-year-old warehouse since 2008 and, until now, had used the massive space to store books and electronics that they would sell online. Aaron Holt said that he decided one day they should launch a flea market in the building to utilize the space.
ALTON, IL
FOX 2

FOX 2

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy