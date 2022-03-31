ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Tempur Sealy, Citigroup fall; Edwards, Duke rise

SFGate
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:. Weibo Corp., down 17 cents to $24.51. The Chinese social media company announced a $500 million stock buyback plan. Novavax...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Stocks#Citigroup Inc#Ap#Weibo Corp#Chinese#Novavax Inc#European#Duke Energy Co#Mitris#Resilia
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You Forever

Food maker Hormel has a modest yield, but dividend growth and an incredible streak of increases make up for it. Clorox just had a terrible quarter, but its dividend history suggests that this is an opportunity to buy. Procter & Gamble is kind of expensive today, but when this Dividend...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Who owns the biggest slice of the $15.5 trillion corporate bond market? Not investors in the U.S.

U.S. companies have been on a borrowing blitz for the past decade, especially in the past two years of the pandemic amid ultralow borrowing rates. Who owns all those bonds? Foreign accounts own the biggest slice of the roughly $15.5 trillion market, or a 28% share as of the fourth quarter of 2021 (see chart below), according to a report Thursday from CreditSights, a research firm closely tracking the sector.
MARKETS
WSB Radio

Stocks end lower, ending market's worst quarter in 2 years

A late burst of selling left stocks broadly lower on Wall Street Thursday, as the market closed out its worst quarter since the pandemic broke out two years ago. Despite posting a 3.6% gain for March, a dismal January and February left U.S. indexes lower for the year to date. The S&P 500 ended the day 1.6% lower, bringing its loss since the beginning of the year to 4.9%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Executives Buy More Than $132M Of 3 Stocks

Although Dow Jones closed slightly lower on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Forbes

With Inflation Surging To 7.9%, These Stocks Are Benefiting

Inflation in the U.S. hit fresh 40-year highs, with the consumer price index published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics rising by 7.9% in February compared to a year ago, marginally ahead of expectations. This marks an increase from the 7.5% inflation rate seen in January. On a month-over-month basis, the CPI rose 0.8%. Supply constraints, a tight labor market, and strong demand following the Covid lockdowns have been driving prices higher in recent quarters and last month’s CPI figures were driven primarily by higher gasoline, food, and housing costs. It’s likely that the March numbers will be still higher, as the war between Russia and Ukraine has resulted in surging energy and commodity prices. For example, WTI crude prices are up by almost 20% over the last month, trading at over $105 per barrel, after briefly touching about $130 per barrel. With inflation surging, the U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to gradually begin raising interest rates at its meeting next week, as it looks to keep the price rise under control. A 0.25% rate hike is widely expected, to begin with.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy