Young Life Club to be meet in Manistee

MANISTEE -- Manistee County Young Life is kicking off its Young Life Club at the Armory Youth Project in Manistee.

Young Life Club is open to students in grades 6-12 and will meet from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays beginning April 5. Students can take advantage of the Armory’s after-school programming and enjoy a snack or dinner before joining the Young Life Club.

“Young Life Club focuses on creating a safe space for kids to have fun and experience the love of Jesus,” said Luke Trombley, Manistee County Young Life Area director, in a news release. "Our team of leaders are here to serve and have fun with each kid that comes through the door."

During the meetings, students will play games, earn prizes, listen to music and a Bible talk from a Young Life leader.

“Young Life has a time-tested approach of meeting kids where they are,” said Amy Wojciechowski, Armory Youth Project executive director, in a news release. “We love working with Luke and the Young Life team to make spiritual programming available to our students."

For more information about Young Life or for those interested in becoming a Young Life volunteer, visit manisteecounty.younglife.org or email Trombley at luketrombley.yl@gmail.com.