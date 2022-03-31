Special Weather Statement issued for Western Greenbrier by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 09:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-04 13:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated by late this evening. Target Area: Clark; Crawford The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Montezuma .Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the Wabash River from Montezuma downstream. Flooding on the Wabash River will persist into Wednesday for some areas. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Sunday /10:30 AM EDT Sunday/ the stage was 17.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Sunday /10:30 AM EDT Sunday/ was 18.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 7.3 feet Wednesday, April 13. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CLARK COUNTY, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO