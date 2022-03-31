ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocahontas County, WV

Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Randolph, Southeast Pocahontas, Southeast Webster by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-31 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northwest Randolph; Southeast...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Southern Erie WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Southern Erie county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Calvert, Cecil, Northwest Harford, Southeast Harford by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 21:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Calvert; Cecil; Northwest Harford; Southeast Harford; St. Marys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Cecil, St. Marys, Calvert, Southeast Harford and Northwest Harford Counties. In Virginia, King George County. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Line Of Severe Storms Will Bring Downpours, Strong Winds, Possible Isolated Tornadoes

Potentially severe thunderstorms with strong wind gusts will sweep through the region on the final day of the winter season on Saturday, March 19. "The threat will stem from an area of low pressure and its associated cold front that will march eastward through the Ohio Valley and Northeast through the day Saturday and into the evening hours Saturday night," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 13:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for East Carteret, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: East Carteret; Northern Outer Banks FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...East Carteret County, and Northern Outer Banks. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Park County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 11:44:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-17 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central and Southeast Park County; South and Southeast Grand, West Central and Southwest Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MDT TODAY Expect only scattered snow showers. Roadways will be mainly wet to slushy in a few spots.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Montgomery, Northwest Howard by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 06:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central and Southeast Montgomery; Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central Maryland and central, northern and northwest Virginia. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Grenada, Leflore, Montgomery, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 12:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for central and north central Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carroll; Grenada; Leflore; Montgomery; Webster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR CARROLL...GRENADA...NORTHEASTERN LEFLORE...NORTHWESTERN WEBSTER AND NORTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES At 1213 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Avalon to near Malmaison to near Black Hawk, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Leflore, North Carrollton and Avalon around 1220 PM CDT. Jefferson and Holcomb around 1230 PM CDT. Bew Springs around 1235 PM CDT. Grenada, Winona, Duck Hill and Elliott around 1240 PM CDT. Gore Springs and Misterton around 1255 PM CDT. Sweatman and Lodi around 100 PM CDT. Embry around 115 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Carrollton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 10:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-02 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until midnight Friday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...East winds gusting to 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. Cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Christian, Douglas, Greene, Taney, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 05:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Christian; Douglas; Greene; Taney; Webster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN WEBSTER...WESTERN DOUGLAS...TANEY...EASTERN CHRISTIAN AND SOUTHEASTERN GREENE COUNTIES At 532 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Strafford to near Rogersville to 8 miles southeast of Sparta to 7 miles southeast of Taneyville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Springfield... Ozark Lake Taneycomo... Bull Shoals Lake Rogersville... Strafford Forsyth... Seymour Sparta... Kissee Mills Fordland... Taneyville Diggins... Oldfield Turners... Elkhead Powersite... Rome Chadwick... Linden This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 82 and 96. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Riverside County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 21:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with 8 to 12 inches above 8,500 feet. * WHERE...The snow level will fall to around 5500 feet late tonight. The strongest winds will be near the ridge tops and along the desert slopes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times due to fog and blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Horry, Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry, Darlington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 21:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-03 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution. Target Area: Central Horry; Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry; Darlington; Dillon; Florence; Inland Georgetown; Marion; Marlboro; Northern Horry; Williamsburg FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING In wake of a cold front overnight, drying, accompanied by gusty NW winds will prevail Sunday, elevating the fire spread potential. Potential for wind gusts as high as 20 kts with min RH values of 20-25%. While some areas have had decent rain lately, other parts of the area have received little rainfall over the past several weeks, and remain vulnerably dry.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 03:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-03 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northwestern Mendocino Interior FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Sheltered valleys in portions of the Northwestern Mendocino Interior and Northeastern Mendocino Interior Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
GLENN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bladen, Columbus, Inland Brunswick, Inland New Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-03 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution. Target Area: Bladen; Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender; Robeson FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING In wake of a cold front overnight, drying, accompanied by gusty NW winds will prevail Sunday, elevating the fire spread potential. Potential for wind gusts as high as 20 kts with min RH values of 20-25%. While some areas have had decent rain lately, other parts of the area have received little rainfall over the past several weeks, and remain vulnerably dry.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Southeast Pocahontas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Southeast Pocahontas WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT SUNDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...Southeast Pocahontas County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV

Community Policy