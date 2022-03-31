Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Randolph, Southeast Pocahontas, Southeast Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 12:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for central and north central Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carroll; Grenada; Leflore; Montgomery; Webster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR CARROLL...GRENADA...NORTHEASTERN LEFLORE...NORTHWESTERN WEBSTER AND NORTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES At 1213 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Avalon to near Malmaison to near Black Hawk, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Leflore, North Carrollton and Avalon around 1220 PM CDT. Jefferson and Holcomb around 1230 PM CDT. Bew Springs around 1235 PM CDT. Grenada, Winona, Duck Hill and Elliott around 1240 PM CDT. Gore Springs and Misterton around 1255 PM CDT. Sweatman and Lodi around 100 PM CDT. Embry around 115 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Carrollton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
