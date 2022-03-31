Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Randolph, Southeast Pocahontas, Southeast Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 05:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Christian; Douglas; Greene; Taney; Webster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN WEBSTER...WESTERN DOUGLAS...TANEY...EASTERN CHRISTIAN AND SOUTHEASTERN GREENE COUNTIES At 532 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Strafford to near Rogersville to 8 miles southeast of Sparta to 7 miles southeast of Taneyville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Springfield... Ozark Lake Taneycomo... Bull Shoals Lake Rogersville... Strafford Forsyth... Seymour Sparta... Kissee Mills Fordland... Taneyville Diggins... Oldfield Turners... Elkhead Powersite... Rome Chadwick... Linden This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 82 and 96. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO ・ 16 DAYS AGO