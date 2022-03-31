ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

New Bucs head coach Todd Bowles discusses Arians and future of team

By Tim Kephart
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zOySK_0evihOZP00

New Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles called his ascension to the top job, "bittersweet," as he takes over for former head coach Bruce Arians, a long-time mentor of Bowles.

"For us as a coaching staff, he'll (Arians) be sorely missed because when he walks in a room; he's a huge presence," Bowles said during his introductory press conference Thursday.

Bowles was effusive with his praise of Arians who has been part of Bowles' life for four decades. Neither he nor Arians would say the exact amount of time, both laughing when mentioning it.

"From a man to a point, he'll probably be the most influential coaching figure, father figure, I've had in my life in this league," Bowles said.

Not surprisingly, Bowles said that he's not coming in and changing what's been working for the Bucs. Instead, Bowles said he and the coaching staff will try to "add on" to the foundation Arians left with the team.

Bowles said he learned of his new job on Monday and when asked about his relationship with future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady, the new coach said he sees similarities.

"I think we're more alike than you'll ever know," Bowles said.

The new head coach also said it would be nice to be coaching with Brady at the helm, rather than getting beaten by him.

For Bowles, this will be a second full-time shot as head coach in the National Football League. His previous head coaching stop was in New York with the Jets. While in New York, he put together a 10-6 campaign in 2015 before struggling over the next three years in a dysfunctional organization.

Bowles now takes over a team poised to make another Super Bowl run with the Los Angeles Rams as the main competition in the NFC for the Bucs.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Has Message For Bruce Arians After Retirement

Rob Gronkowski took to Twitter on Friday morning, but not because of an update on his football future. The entire NFL community is awaiting an answer from Gronk regarding his future in the NFL. The all-time great, in the meantime, is having some fun teasing fans lately. On Friday morning,...
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

Another veteran quarterback is going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While not quite on the news scope of Tom Brady nixing his brief retirement, the Buccaneers re-signed backup Ryan Griffin. Griffin has watched from Tampa Bay’s sidelines since joining the organization in 2015. But he’s only played two games...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Fans Aren’t Happy With The Chiefs

With the NFL Draft just a month away, the Kansas City Chiefs posted a video discussing this year’s tight end class. The caption for this video sparked a debate because it said: “We already have the G.O.A.T. …but could we add another tight end in the draft?”
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Tom Brady did NOT want Bruce Arians as Buccaneers coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might have had the most bizarre offseason of any franchise so far. Tom Brady returned from retirement then shortly after, Bruce Arians retired as the head coach and took a front-office job. Now, Todd Bowles takes over as head coach and Brady might be through the roof about it.
NFL
ESPN

Todd Bowles calls replacing Bruce Arians 'bittersweet'

TAMPA, Fla. --  Todd Bowles earned his way in the NFL on the defensive side of the ball. Hes not afraid to talk offense. The new head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wont be shy about sharing his ideas with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and quarterback Tom Brady.
NFL
FOX Sports

Bruce Arians set up Todd Bowles for success I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Bruce Arians announced that he is retiring from coaching and moving to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' front office. Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles will succeed Arians' former role as head coach and is expected to sign a five-year deal. Emmanuel Acho explains why he like Arians' succession plan for Bowles.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucs#American Football#New Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Hall Of Fame
On3.com

4-Star OL Olaus Alinen dives into his final four

After moving from Finland to Connecticut, Olaus Alinen has become one of the top prospects in the country. The 6-foot-6, 311-pound offensive tackle out of Windsor (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School is the No. 218 prospect in the On300 and he is coveted by some of the top programs in the country.
FOOTBALL
NBC Sports

Todd Bowles will call Bucs defense in 2022

There will be another head coach calling defensive plays in 2022. Todd Bowles will have those duties for the Buccaneers in the coming season. Tampa Bay’s new HC confirmed those plans in his introductory press conference on Thursday afternoon. He also confirmed a Wednesday night report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport that defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers and inside linebackers coach Larry Foote will be the team’s co-defensive coordinators.
NFL
FOX Sports

Tom Brady or Todd Bowles: Who is under more pressure?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear ready to make another run at a Super Bowl this season, with quarterback Tom Brady ultimately deciding to return for his 23rd NFL season. Shortly after Brady announced his return, Bruce Arians revealed that his own time on the sidelines had come to an end. The Bucs' coach departed for a front office role, and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles took over as the new head coach.
NFL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy