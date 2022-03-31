ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Berry White' hydrangeas are taking over Instagram. Here's how to plant your own

By Mariana Best
The Berry White hydrangea has become popular on Instagram this spring.

There are dozens of varieties of hydrangeas, but one has ruled supreme this spring: The “Berry White” hydrangea .

Part of the paniculata hydrangea family, the Berry White hydrangea has been blowing up on Instagram for its vivid color-changing blossoms. Starting the season as a milky white shade, the cone-shaped flower clusters transition over time into a soft ballet slipper-pink and later become a vibrant raspberry hue.

Aside from its pleasing aesthetics, the flower is relatively easy to care for, and is adaptable to soil and temperature fluctuations, making it a great beginner-friendly plant that adds a cheeky pop of color to gardens.

USDA gardening zones for Berry White Hydrangeas

The USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Map determines which location certain plants will grow effectively, based on the average annual minimum winter temperature. Native to Asia and the U.S., Berry White hydrangeas flourish in Zones 3 to 8 which means that it can survive the winter in almost any part of the country that doesn’t experience winters below -35°F. The hardy hydrangea thrives in full sun (six to eight hours of sunlight per day) but can also do well in partial shade and is tolerant to some drought.

When to plant Berry White Hydrangeas

For any type of panicle hydrangea, including Berry White, spring or late autumn is the opportune time to plant. Expect to see blooms around mid-summer and flourish until late fall when the flowers go dormant. Upon maturation, the plant can reach up to six or seven feet tall and around five feet wide.

How to plant Berry White Hydrangeas

  1. Prepare your soil. If soil is poor, add compost prior to planting.

  2. Dig a hole about twice the width of the pot. It should be deep enough for the root ball to sit at the same depth as it was in the container.

  3. Fill in soil around the root ball then give it a hearty watering to eradicate any air pockets.

  4. Fertilize with a slow-release NPK fertilizer in early spring or late winter. Apply sparingly : Too much fertilizer can yield more leaves than blooms, and excess nitrogen can produce long stems that might not set flower buds.

  5. Water at least three times per week to support a strong root system. The soil should be moist but not soaked to the point that water is standing.

  6. Prune the blooms in late winter or early spring , right before new growth emerges. Pruning encourages the plant to produce new stems and more flowers, so continuously deadhead blooms as they fade to leave room for fresh blossoms.

Although the plant is sturdy and resilient, sometimes the hydrangeas may not change hues due to over- or under-watering, or if temperatures become too hot. But with proper care, the Berry White hydrangea will be a colorful Instagram-worthy staple in the garden.

GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrangeas#Plant#Fertilizer#First Editions#Usda
