Rep Jamie Raskin delivered a fiery speech during the 6 January committee’s session on Monday night during which the members voted to hold former Donald Trump aides Dan Scavino and Peter Navarro in contempt.During the vote, Democratic Congressman Raskin took aim at Mr Navarro’s claim that his communications were covered by “executive privilege”, a principle that Mr Raskin pointed out was “nonsense talk” and has now been “rejected by every court that has looked at it”.“This is America and there is no executive privilege here for presidents, much less trade advisers, to plot coups and organise insurrections against the...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO