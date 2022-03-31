Merrimac Ferry opens for 2022 season, WisDOT says

MERRIMAC, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the Merrimac Ferry is back up and running for the 2022 season after being closed for the winter.

The ferry takes thousands of cars, bicycles and pedestrians across the Wisconsin River every year, running 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

Last year, it made 44,540 trips between Okee in Columbia County and Merrimac in Sauk County, carrying 264,728 vehicles.

The ferry is free of charge to use and takes about seven minutes to cross from one side to the other.

You can get a live look at the ferry crossings and get more information on the DOT’s website .

