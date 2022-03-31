ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi House and Senate approve each other's redistricting plans

 2 days ago
JACKSON, Miss — The Mississippi House and Senate have approved each other's redistricting plans that are likely to maintain Republican majorities. The 122 House...

