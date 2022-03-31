ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCSO: Wrong-way driver arrested for DUI

By Emma Riley
WMBB
WMBB
 2 days ago

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A Miramar Beach man was arrested early Thursday morning after driving the wrong way over the Clyde B. Wells Bridge.

Matthew Kirchner

Matthew Kirchner, 42, of Miramar Beach was arrested for DUI.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy William May was driving from Freeport to DeFuniak Springs when he was nearly hit head-on by a car traveling in the wrong direction in the northbound lanes.

May attempted to complete a traffic stop, but Kirchner didn’t stop, traveling at speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, deputies said.

Deputies attempted to close intersections quickly to try and stop the car before the Clyde B. Wells Bridge, but Kirchner continued nearly hitting multiple cars including deputies, according to WCSO.

Once across the bridge, deputies successfully spiked the vehicle and a PIT maneuver was done forcing the car onto the shoulder.

According to deputies, no one was injured.

They urge people to drive sober or designate a driver.

