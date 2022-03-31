Milk cartons filled with sanitizer given to children at school in New Jersey

New York City schools will soon no longer require children between the ages of 2 and 4-years-old to wear masks. Mayor Eric Adams announced on Tuesday that beginning Monday, 4 April, masking for children between the ages of 2 and 4 will be optional. Mr Adams said that masking would remain optional so long as Covid-19 case numbers remain low. "It’s now been two weeks since we removed the mask mandate for K-12 public school children, and our percent positivity in schools has, thankfully, remained low," he said. "Each day, we review the data, and if we continue to...

EDUCATION ・ 11 DAYS AGO