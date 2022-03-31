9th Annual Ritz on the River set for July 21

VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Ninth Annual Ritz on the River will be held at the Vicksburg Convention Center (VCC) on July 21, 2022.

The Vicksburg Post reported the dinner will begin at 6:00 p.m., and the band will start at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $50, advance purchase only, and will go on sale July 1, 2022.

Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster or at the VCC Box Office.

According to organizers, part of the proceeds from the event will go to Friends of the Vicksburg Animal Shelter.

